International Men’s Day is celebrated on 19th November. This day is dedicated to celebrating the contribution of men in our lives. Many people make sure to make their fathers, sons, husbands, boyfriends and any other men in their life feel loved and appreciated on this day. Curating thoughtful gifts is one foolproof way to make them feel loved.

5 Last-Minute Gift Ideas For Men We have picked some of the last-minute gift ideas for the special men in your life. These gift ideas are very thoughtful and creative and will instantly make them feel noticed, touched, and that you lovingly thought about them. 1. Grooming And Fragrance Gift Set Image: TDJ If you are unsure what to gift to the men in your life, then consider grooming and fragrance gift sets. A grooming set, because usually men pay less attention to their skin and body care, and with this gift, they will have a reason to start a self-care routine.

What can you look for? Grooming kits with face wash, moisturiser or shaving essentials

Fragrance sets with perfume, deodorant or body spray

Products from brands he already uses or enjoys

Ready-to-gift packaging if you are shopping at the last minute

You can also buy the preferred products separately and arrange them in a gift set 2. Stylish And Trendy Wallet Or Card Holder

Image:TDJ A stylish wallet or card holder is one of the safest gifts to buy last minute. These are things men use and would appreciate if they are planning to buy one for themselves. What can you look for? Look for a leather wallet or card holder, as they are sturdier and long-lasting

Go for a slim card holder for someone who prefers a minimal carry

Do not opt for random colours; go for shades of brown, tan, cream or other neutral shades 3. Wireless Earbuds or Useful Tech Accessories

Image:TDJ If the man you are gifting to is someone who loves to listen to music or is always attending calls or watching videos on his phone, wireless earbuds will definitely be a useful gift for him. Apart from earbuds, a wireless power bank and a smartwatch will also make useful last-minute gifts for International Men's Day.

What can you look for? Wireless earbuds with a comfortable fit, auto noise cancellation, appropriate volume settings and suitable battery life.

Go for a compact power bank for someone who travels frequently.

You can also give a compatible fast-charging adapter and a multi-device charging cable if you have noticed that their old one is not working properly ALSO READ: Wedding Gifts for Couples 7 Useful and Memorable Ideas to Consider 4. Everyday Fashion Accessories Image:TDJ If he enjoys being dressed up and groomed but rarely spends on himself, then gifting fashion or styling accessories will make him feel special and loved. You do not have to buy something expensive. Gift two or three not-so-expensive things, like a simple yet elegant analogue watch, a bracelet, a pair of goggles, a belt, etc.

What can you look for? A belt

A wrist analogue watch

Goggles

Bracelet

Chain

Cool Socks 5. A Coffee Or Curated Snack Gift Hamper Image:TDJ The best gifts are not the ones that are expensive but the ones that feel more connected and personal. If he is someone who cannot start his day without coffee, or likes to keep his favourite snacks with him, then a coffee or a simple curated snack hamper can definitely be one of the best gifts to make them feel noticed and remembered.

What can you look for? Coffee, hot chocolate or tea, depending on his preference

A reusable mug or a simple coffee tumbler

Their favourite chocolates, cookies or savoury snacks

Nuts, trail mixes or other favourite treats

Additionally, a small handwritten note to make the hamper feel more personal ALSO READ: Think Twice Before Gifting These 5 Things, They May Bring Bad Luck And Negative Energy, As Per Astrology Quick Comparative Highlight of Top 5 Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Men Gift Idea Best Suited For What Makes It Useful Grooming And Fragrance Gift Set Men who enjoy personal grooming Brings everyday grooming essentials together Wallet Or Card Holder Men who prefer practical accessories Helps organise cash and cards Wireless Earbuds Or Tech Accessories Music lovers, commuters and gadget users Supports everyday listening, calls and charging needs Everyday Fashion Accessories Men who enjoy styling their outfits Adds a practical touch to everyday looks Coffee Or Curated Snack Hamper Coffee lovers and food enthusiasts Offers a personalised collection of favourite treats FAQs When is International Men’s Day, and why is it celebrated? International Men’s Day is celebrated on November 19, 2026. It honours and celebrates the contribution of men. However, it is also a day to raise awareness and concern about what this gender may feel.

How can I make a last-minute gift more thoughtful and personal? You can give your last-minute gifts a more personal and thoughtful touch by adding a heartfelt note, making neat or handmade packaging, or adding cute stickers to the gift. What should I check before ordering a last-minute gift online? Check the estimated delivery date, product specifications, return policy and compatibility wherever relevant. If the occasion is very close, consider buying from a nearby store rather than depending on uncertain delivery timelines.