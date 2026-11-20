Cooking with methi doesn't have to mean spending hours plucking leaves and rolling dough during hectic morning rushes. Make breakfast using easy methi paratha recipes such as dahi-besan methi paratha, mooli-methi paratha, liquid-dough methi paratha, and more to deliver authentic winter flavours without morning stress.

5 Easy And Delicious Methi Paratha Recipes For Busy Winter Mornings Follow delicious, time-saving recipes to prepare methi paratha on hectic winter mornings, to cut your cooking time in half while serving authentic winter taste to keep you energised. 1. Classic Dahi & Besan Methi Paratha Combine 2 cups whole wheat flour (atta)

2–3 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 cup finely chopped fresh methi leaves

2–3 tbsp yoghurt (dahi)

Carom seeds (ajwain)

Turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt to taste Quick Prep: Knead everything into a soft dough using warm water and a teaspoon of oil, then roll and cook on a hot tawa with ghee until golden-brown spots appear.

Adding curd and besan keeps the parathas soft for hours, making them ideal for both easy breakfast and lunchboxes. Serve With: Plain yoghurt, tangy mango pickle, or a steaming cup of masala chai. Prepare mooli paratha for an easy breakfast (Image Credits: Pexels) 2. No-Knead Liquid Dough Methi Paratha Whisk together 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup finely chopped methi

1 tsp grated ginger

Chopped green chillies

Cumin seeds and salt to taste

Roughly 1.5 cups of water Quick Prep: Mix until you get a smooth, pourable batter, and pour a ladleful onto a greased non-stick tawa, spread lightly like a thick crepe, and cook on medium heat with a drizzle of ghee, pressing gently with a spatula until crisp on both sides.

Serve With: Fresh green coriander chutney or tomato ketchup. Try this easy paratha recipe (Image Credits: Pexels) 3. Mooli-Methi Winter Special Paratha Mix 2 cups atta

½ cup besan

1 cup grated white radish (mooli, with excess water squeezed out first)

1 cup chopped methi

1 tsp grated ginger

Hing (asafoetida), ajwain, and salt to taste Quick Prep: Mix everything and use the natural moisture from the radish and methi to bind the dough, adding extra water as needed, then roll slightly thick paratha and cook generously with ghee.

Serve With: Fresh white butter and cool boondi raita. Make this winter special recipe (Image Credits: Pexels) 4. Flaky Layered Tikona Methi Paratha Use standard methi dough of atta and methi

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

A touch of garlic-chilli paste Quick Prep: Roll a dough ball into a small circle, brush ghee on top, dust with dry flour, and fold into a semicircle; brush and fold once more into a triangle, then roll out and cook until golden and flaky.

Serve With: Plain yellow dal or comforting aloo tamatar sabzi. Try this unique tikona paratha (Image Credits: Pexels) 5. Instant Kasuri Methi & Cheese/Paneer Paratha Knead regular atta with 2 tbsp crushed dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

½ tsp ajwain

Add salt to taste

Prepare crumbled paneer or grated mozzarella mixed with chilli flakes and chaat masala Quick Prep: Stuff the high-protein paneer or cheese filling into a small dough ball, seal edges tightly, roll gently, and cook with butter until the cheese melts and the crust crisps up.

Serve With: Mint chutney or lemon pickle. Make an easy and delicious recipe for winter (Image Credits: Pexels) ALSO READ: Fresh Raw Turmeric Recipe: How To Prepare This Healthy Winter Dish In 5 Easy Steps Paratha Style Key Ingredients Quick Prep Best Served With 1. Classic Dahi & Besan Atta, besan, fresh methi, yoghurt, ajwain, basic spices Knead soft dough with warm water & oil; roll and cook on tawa with ghee. Plain yoghurt, mango pickle, or masala chai 2. No-Knead Liquid Dough Atta, fresh methi, ginger, green chillies, cumin, ~1.5 cups water Whisk into a pourable batter; spread on a greased non-stick tawa and crisp with ghee. Green coriander chutney or tomato ketchup 3. Mooli-Methi Winter Special Atta, besan, squeezed grated mooli, methi, ginger, hing, ajwain Bind dough using radish/methi moisture; roll slightly thick and cook generously with ghee. Fresh white butter and boondi raita 4. Flaky Layered Tikona Standard methi dough, garam masala, chaat masala, garlic-chilli paste Brush with ghee, dust with flour, fold twice into a triangle, roll, and cook till flaky. Yellow dal or aloo tamatar sabzi 5. Instant Kasuri & Paneer/Cheese Atta, crushed kasuri methi, ajwain + spiced paneer/mozzarella filling Stuff filling into dough ball, seal tightly, roll gently, and cook with butter until crisp. Mint chutney or lemon pickle Time-Saving Winter Methi Paratha Cooking Prep Tips: Pluck, wash, and thoroughly dry fresh methi leaves the night before, then store them wrapped in a dry paper towel inside an airtight container in the fridge.

If you prefer a milder flavour and smoother dough, sauté chopped methi in a teaspoon of oil for 2–3 minutes before mixing it into the flour.

Roll and lightly roast parathas for 15 seconds per side without oil, cool them completely, and stack them between parchment paper sheets in the freezer. ALSO READ: Winter Special Recipe: Try This Easy 10-Minute Green Garlic Chutney At Home FAQs How do I prevent Mooli-Methi paratha dough from turning watery?

Squeeze the excess water out of the grated radish (mooli) before mixing it with the flour. Use the remaining natural moisture from the radish and methi to bind the dough first, adding extra water only if needed. Can I make methi paratha if I don't have fresh fenugreek leaves (methi) on hand? Yes. Knead 2 tablespoons of crushed dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi) with ajwain and salt directly into your whole wheat dough, then stuff it with spiced crumbled paneer or grated mozzarella for a flavourful paratha. What is the best way to cook liquid dough methi paratha so it doesn't stick or tear? Use a greased non-stick pan on medium heat, spread the batter lightly like a thick crepe, and press gently with a spatula while drizzling ghee until both sides turn golden and crisp; it won’t stick or tear.