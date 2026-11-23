The winter season is knocking at our doors and it's time to open our kitchens for easy and delicious recipes using leafy greens, carrots, mushrooms and more. One ingredient that is widely used during this time is sweet potatoes. This winter, do not just roast or boil sweet potatoes but try these mouth-watering crispy snacks, paratha, warm soup and festive kheer using shakarkandi and broaden your palate.

7 Winter Sweet Potato Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat Shakarkandi (Sweet Potato) is naturally sweet, soft and filling, which makes it perfect for cold evenings or morning. When cooked with various spices, curds, lemon, and other vegetables, this simple potato looking vegetable turns into a delicious recipe. Here are 7 easy to make sweet potato recipes that go far beyond just roasting.

1. Sweet Potato Chaat: A Tangy Winter Snack Sweet Potato Chaat (Image:TDJ) Ingredients: Medium sweet potatoes

Chopped onion

Small tomato, chopped

Green chutney

Tamarind chutney

Chaat masala

Roasted cumin powder

Lemon juice

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste How To Prepare It? Wash the sweet potatoes thoroughly

Boil them with the skin on until they become soft and tender but not mushy

Allow them to cool for some time, then peel and cut them into bite-sized cubes

Now take a big bowl and add the chopped sweet potatoes along with finely chopped onion and tomatoes

Add chutney, spices, nuts, pomegranate or anything you like in a chaat

Toss everything nicely till mixed perfectly 2. Sweet Potato Tikki: A Crispy Tea-Time Favourite

Sweet Potato Tikki (Image:TDJ) Ingredients: Medium sweet potatoes

Breadcrumbs or roasted besan

Green chilli, finely chopped

Grated ginger

Roasted cumin powder

Chaat masala

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for shallow-frying How to prepare it? Begin by boiling the soft potatoes with the skin until they are soft. They can be mushy as well

After letting them cool, peel and finely mash them into a paste

In a bowl, add mashed sweet potatoes, breadcrumbs or besan, green chilli, ginger, cumin powder, chaat masala, coriander and salt

Mix everything together until you get a smooth paste/mixture

If it feels too sticky or soft, then add more breadcrumbs or roasted besan

Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat tikkis

Lastly, heat a little oil in a pan and shallow-fry the tikkis on medium heat until both sides turn golden and crisp

Serve hot with chutney on chilly evenings 3. Sweet Potato Fries: A Simple Crispy Treat

Sweet Potato Fries (Image:TDJ) Ingredients: Medium sweet potatoes

Oil

Paprika or red chilli powder

Garlic powder

Black pepper

Salt to taste How To Prepare It? Wash the shakarkandi thoroughly and peel them

Cut into equally sized thin vertical strips (like fries)

In a bowl, add the sweet potato strips, oil, all your spices, and salt, and mix everything well

Bake, air fry or deep fry the potato strips until golden brown and crisp

Garnish with chopped coriander and white sesame seeds and serve with ketchup or any dip 4. Sweet Potato Paratha: A Filling Breakfast Option

Sweet Potato Paratha (Image:TDJ) Ingredients: For the dough:

1 Cup whole wheat flour

Water as required

A pinch of salt For the filling: Medium sweet potatoes

Green chilli, finely chopped

Roasted cumin powder

Coriander powder

Red chilli powder

Amchur powder

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking How to prepare it? Boil sweet potatoes for 10-15 mins or until soft

Mash them finely, add green chillies, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, amchur, coriander leaves, salt and mix them all together until you the mixture looses its original colour

Keep it aside and start preparing the dough for the paranthas

Take a bowl, add wheat flour and salt. Knead a soft dough by adding water gradually

Cover it with a soft cloth and let it rest for 10-15 minutes

Divide the dough into a small dough ball and roll it into the shape of a chapati

Take a small portion of the mashed sweet potato mixture and put it on the rolled chapati in the centre, seal it inside by bringing the edges together

Flaten it with a rolling pin and cook on a heated tawa from both sides 5. Sweet Potato Cutlets: A Flavourful Snack

Sweet Potato Cutlets (Image:TDJ) Ingredients: Medium sweet potatoes

1 Cup boiled green peas

1 Cup breadcrumbs, plus extra for coating

Green chilli, finely chopped

Grated ginger

Garam masala

Roasted cumin powder

Chaat masala

Chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Oil for shallow-frying How To Prepare It?

Wash and boil the sweet potatoes for 10-15 minutes until soft

Peel and mash them into a smooth mixture

Add your choice of chopped veggies, breadcrumbs, and suitable spices, and knead into a dough

Divide the dough into small pieces and make small circular shapes with it

If the mixture is sticky, coat your hands with water before making tikkis ot add more breadcrumbs to the mixture

Take oil in a pan and heat it. Fry the cutlet pieces until golden brown ALSO READ: How Can You Use Shakarkandi For Glowing Skin? 6. Sweet Potato Soup: A Comforting Winter Bowl Sweet Potato Soup (Image:TDJ) Ingredients: Medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

Small onion, chopped

Garlic cloves, chopped

Butter or olive oil

Vegetable stock or water

Black pepper

Roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste

Milk or coconut milk (optional) How To Prepare It? Heat some butter or olive oil in a pan and add chopped onions and garlic to saute them until the onion turn golden brown

Add very finely chopped pieces of sweet potato into the pan and give it a stir

Pour vegetable stock or water to prepare the broth in the same pan and add salt

Then, let it simmer until the sweet potatoes become completely tender and soft

Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool a bit before blending it into a smooth consistency

Transfer the blended soup back into the pan, and add black pepper, roasted cumin powder and milk or coconut milk if you want

Cook this concoction for a few more minutes and adjust the consistency by adding more water/stock if required ALSO READ: Sweet Potato Oats Tawa Pizza Recipe: Easy Steps To Make Healthy, Veggie-Loaded Pizza At Home 7. Sweet Potato Kheer: A Traditional-Style Sweet Treat Sweet Potato Kheer (Image:TDJ) Ingredients: Medium sweet potato

Full-fat milk

Sugar

Cardamom powder

Chopped almonds

Chopped cashews

Raisins

Ghee How To Prepare It? Wash and peel the sweet potatoes. Grate them and keep aside.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat a little ghee

Add the grated sweet potato and saute it for a few minutes

Pour the milk into the same pan and cook on a low to medium flame

Make sure to stir it occasionally so the mixture does not stick to the pan

Keep cooking and stirring until the sweet potato softens and the milk thickens slightly

Add sugar and cardamom powder, then stir again until the sugar dissolves

Lastly, add chopped almonds, cashews and raisins and cook for a few more minutes A Quick Comparison Of 7 Cozy Sweet Potato Recipes For Winter Here's a quick overview of which sweet potato recipe you should try and when.

Recipe Prep And Cook Time Best For Sweet Potato Chaat 20-25 min Quick evening snack Sweet Potato Tikki 30 min Tea-time snack Sweet Potato Fries 35 min Kids, movie nights Sweet Potato Paratha 30 min Breakfast Sweet Potato Cutlets 35-40 min Guests, parties Sweet Potato Soup 30 min Light dinner Sweet Potato Kheer 35-40 min Dessert, festive meals ALSO READ: These 5 Immunity-Boosting Foods Can Help Your Child Stay Illness-Free This Winter; Parents Take Note Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Are sweet potato healthy to eat in cold winter weather?

Yes, sweet potatoes are healthy to eat in cold winter weather. They contain fibre and are naturally satiating. They also have complex carbohydrates which gives steady energy in winters. But they are also considered starchy, so eating in moderation should be maintained. This may be important for people who suffer from diabetes.

Is there any way to prepare these recipes during a fast? Most of these recipes can be modified to suit fasting requirements by using sendha namak and appropriate flours such as singhare ka atta or rajgira, and no onions or garlic. How can I prevent sweet potato tikki from falling apart? Use well-cooked but not very soft sweet potatoes and remove excess moisture from them. Add a small quantity of a binding agent like arrowroot, besan or bread crumbs.