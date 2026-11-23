The winter season is knocking at our doors and it's time to open our kitchens for easy and delicious recipes using leafy greens, carrots, mushrooms and more. One ingredient that is widely used during this time is sweet potatoes. This winter, do not just roast or boil sweet potatoes but try these mouth-watering crispy snacks, paratha, warm soup and festive kheer using shakarkandi and broaden your palate.
7 Winter Sweet Potato Recipes You’ll Make on Repeat
Shakarkandi (Sweet Potato) is naturally sweet, soft and filling, which makes it perfect for cold evenings or morning. When cooked with various spices, curds, lemon, and other vegetables, this simple potato looking vegetable turns into a delicious recipe. Here are 7 easy to make sweet potato recipes that go far beyond just roasting.
1. Sweet Potato Chaat: A Tangy Winter Snack
Sweet Potato Chaat (Image:TDJ)
Ingredients:
- Medium sweet potatoes
- Chopped onion
- Small tomato, chopped
- Green chutney
- Tamarind chutney
- Chaat masala
- Roasted cumin powder
- Lemon juice
- Chopped coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
How To Prepare It?
- Wash the sweet potatoes thoroughly
- Boil them with the skin on until they become soft and tender but not mushy
- Allow them to cool for some time, then peel and cut them into bite-sized cubes
- Now take a big bowl and add the chopped sweet potatoes along with finely chopped onion and tomatoes
- Add chutney, spices, nuts, pomegranate or anything you like in a chaat
- Toss everything nicely till mixed perfectly
2. Sweet Potato Tikki: A Crispy Tea-Time Favourite
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Sweet Potato Tikki (Image:TDJ)
Ingredients:
- Medium sweet potatoes
- Breadcrumbs or roasted besan
- Green chilli, finely chopped
- Grated ginger
- Roasted cumin powder
- Chaat masala
- Chopped coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
- Oil for shallow-frying
How to prepare it?
- Begin by boiling the soft potatoes with the skin until they are soft. They can be mushy as well
- After letting them cool, peel and finely mash them into a paste
- In a bowl, add mashed sweet potatoes, breadcrumbs or besan, green chilli, ginger, cumin powder, chaat masala, coriander and salt
- Mix everything together until you get a smooth paste/mixture
- If it feels too sticky or soft, then add more breadcrumbs or roasted besan
- Divide the mixture into equal portions and shape them into small, flat tikkis
- Lastly, heat a little oil in a pan and shallow-fry the tikkis on medium heat until both sides turn golden and crisp
- Serve hot with chutney on chilly evenings
3. Sweet Potato Fries: A Simple Crispy Treat
Sweet Potato Fries (Image:TDJ)
Ingredients:
- Medium sweet potatoes
- Oil
- Paprika or red chilli powder
- Garlic powder
- Black pepper
- Salt to taste
How To Prepare It?
- Wash the shakarkandi thoroughly and peel them
- Cut into equally sized thin vertical strips (like fries)
- In a bowl, add the sweet potato strips, oil, all your spices, and salt, and mix everything well
- Bake, air fry or deep fry the potato strips until golden brown and crisp
- Garnish with chopped coriander and white sesame seeds and serve with ketchup or any dip
4. Sweet Potato Paratha: A Filling Breakfast Option
Sweet Potato Paratha (Image:TDJ)
Ingredients:
- For the dough:
- 1 Cup whole wheat flour
- Water as required
- A pinch of salt
For the filling:
- Medium sweet potatoes
- Green chilli, finely chopped
- Roasted cumin powder
- Coriander powder
- Red chilli powder
- Amchur powder
- Chopped coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
- Oil for cooking
How to prepare it?
- Boil sweet potatoes for 10-15 mins or until soft
- Mash them finely, add green chillies, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chilli powder, amchur, coriander leaves, salt and mix them all together until you the mixture looses its original colour
- Keep it aside and start preparing the dough for the paranthas
- Take a bowl, add wheat flour and salt. Knead a soft dough by adding water gradually
- Cover it with a soft cloth and let it rest for 10-15 minutes
- Divide the dough into a small dough ball and roll it into the shape of a chapati
- Take a small portion of the mashed sweet potato mixture and put it on the rolled chapati in the centre, seal it inside by bringing the edges together
- Flaten it with a rolling pin and cook on a heated tawa from both sides
5. Sweet Potato Cutlets: A Flavourful Snack
Sweet Potato Cutlets (Image:TDJ)
Ingredients:
- Medium sweet potatoes
- 1 Cup boiled green peas
- 1 Cup breadcrumbs, plus extra for coating
- Green chilli, finely chopped
- Grated ginger
- Garam masala
- Roasted cumin powder
- Chaat masala
- Chopped coriander leaves
- Salt to taste
- Oil for shallow-frying
How To Prepare It?
- Wash and boil the sweet potatoes for 10-15 minutes until soft
- Peel and mash them into a smooth mixture
- Add your choice of chopped veggies, breadcrumbs, and suitable spices, and knead into a dough
- Divide the dough into small pieces and make small circular shapes with it
- If the mixture is sticky, coat your hands with water before making tikkis ot add more breadcrumbs to the mixture
- Take oil in a pan and heat it. Fry the cutlet pieces until golden brown
6. Sweet Potato Soup: A Comforting Winter Bowl
Sweet Potato Soup (Image:TDJ)
Ingredients:
- Medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- Small onion, chopped
- Garlic cloves, chopped
- Butter or olive oil
- Vegetable stock or water
- Black pepper
- Roasted cumin powder
- Salt to taste
- Milk or coconut milk (optional)
How To Prepare It?
- Heat some butter or olive oil in a pan and add chopped onions and garlic to saute them until the onion turn golden brown
- Add very finely chopped pieces of sweet potato into the pan and give it a stir
- Pour vegetable stock or water to prepare the broth in the same pan and add salt
- Then, let it simmer until the sweet potatoes become completely tender and soft
- Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool a bit before blending it into a smooth consistency
- Transfer the blended soup back into the pan, and add black pepper, roasted cumin powder and milk or coconut milk if you want
- Cook this concoction for a few more minutes and adjust the consistency by adding more water/stock if required
ALSO READ: Sweet Potato Oats Tawa Pizza Recipe: Easy Steps To Make Healthy, Veggie-Loaded Pizza At Home
7. Sweet Potato Kheer: A Traditional-Style Sweet Treat
Sweet Potato Kheer (Image:TDJ)
Ingredients:
- Medium sweet potato
- Full-fat milk
- Sugar
- Cardamom powder
- Chopped almonds
- Chopped cashews
- Raisins
- Ghee
How To Prepare It?
- Wash and peel the sweet potatoes. Grate them and keep aside.
- In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat a little ghee
- Add the grated sweet potato and saute it for a few minutes
- Pour the milk into the same pan and cook on a low to medium flame
- Make sure to stir it occasionally so the mixture does not stick to the pan
- Keep cooking and stirring until the sweet potato softens and the milk thickens slightly
- Add sugar and cardamom powder, then stir again until the sugar dissolves
- Lastly, add chopped almonds, cashews and raisins and cook for a few more minutes
A Quick Comparison Of 7 Cozy Sweet Potato Recipes For Winter
Here's a quick overview of which sweet potato recipe you should try and when.
|
Recipe
|
Prep And Cook Time
|
Best For
|
Sweet Potato Chaat
|
20-25 min
|
Quick evening snack
|
Sweet Potato Tikki
|
30 min
|
Tea-time snack
|
Sweet Potato Fries
|
35 min
|
Kids, movie nights
|
Sweet Potato Paratha
|
30 min
|
Breakfast
|
Sweet Potato Cutlets
|
35-40 min
|
Guests, parties
|
Sweet Potato Soup
|
30 min
|
Light dinner
|
Sweet Potato Kheer
|
35-40 min
|
Dessert, festive meals
ALSO READ: These 5 Immunity-Boosting Foods Can Help Your Child Stay Illness-Free This Winter; Parents Take Note
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are sweet potato healthy to eat in cold winter weather?
Yes, sweet potatoes are healthy to eat in cold winter weather. They contain fibre and are naturally satiating. They also have complex carbohydrates which gives steady energy in winters. But they are also considered starchy, so eating in moderation should be maintained. This may be important for people who suffer from diabetes.
Is there any way to prepare these recipes during a fast?
Most of these recipes can be modified to suit fasting requirements by using sendha namak and appropriate flours such as singhare ka atta or rajgira, and no onions or garlic.
How can I prevent sweet potato tikki from falling apart?
Use well-cooked but not very soft sweet potatoes and remove excess moisture from them. Add a small quantity of a binding agent like arrowroot, besan or bread crumbs.