The film is released as Ramayana: Rise of a Legend in international markets. It is the first part of a two-film adaptation of the Hindu epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Goddess Sita, and Yash plays Ravana .

The cast also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

ALSO READ - Ramayana Part 1 Ending Explained: Sita Haran, Jatayu's Death And What To Expect In Part 2?

This week, the film faces new competition at home from Gunmaaster G9 and Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The second part of the epic is set for a worldwide release during Diwali 2028.

Namit Malhotra and Yash have produced the film under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. It was made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore.

FAQ

1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1?

The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

2. What is the budget of Ramayana?

Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.

3. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India?

Ramayana earned Rs 982.55 crore net across all languages in India after 21 days at the box office.