Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20: Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is still Rs 27 crore short of Rs 1000 crore net in India. The movie, with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, witnessed rise in earnings on third Tuesday (Day 20).

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 20 Ramayana earned Rs 17.50 crore net in India on Day 20, according to Sacnilk. The film ran across 15,817 shows with an occupancy of 28.1%. The Hindi version brought in Rs 14.25 crore, which is over 81% of the day's earnings. The Malayalam version added Rs 1.25 crore, the Kannada version Rs 90 lakh and the Telugu version Rs 40 lakh. The film's total India collection now stands at Rs 972.95 crore net and Rs 1,162.15 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. Day Net Collection Gross Collection Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov) Rs 64.85 crore Rs 77.50 crore Day 2 (Fri 6 Nov) Rs 48.05 crore Rs 57.30 crore Day 3 (Sat 7 Nov) Rs 69.80 crore Rs 83.45 crore Day 4 (Sun 8 Nov) Rs 56.15 crore Rs 66.95 crore Day 5 (Mon 9 Nov) Rs 107.50 crore Rs 128.70 crore Day 6 (Tue 10 Nov) Rs 94.10 crore Rs 112.60 crore Day 7 (Wed 11 Nov) Rs 70.65 crore Rs 84.55 crore Day 8 (Thu 12 Nov) Rs 53.50 crore Rs 64.00 crore Day 9 (Fri 13 Nov) Rs 48.10 crore Rs 57.45 crore Day 10 (Sat 14 Nov) Rs 72.90 crore Rs 87.00 crore Day 11 (Sun 15 Nov) Rs 75.00 crore Rs 89.50 crore Day 12 (Mon 16 Nov) Rs 32.00 crore Rs 38.25 crore Day 13 (Tue 17 Nov) Rs 28.60 crore Rs 34.15 crore Day 14 (Wed 18 Nov) Rs 23.20 crore Rs 27.65 crore Day 15 (Thu 19 Nov) Rs 19.35 crore Rs 23.10 crore Day 16 (Fri 20 Nov) Rs 15.75 crore Rs 18.80 crore Day 17 (Sat 21 Nov) Rs 27.65 crore Rs 33.05 crore Day 18 (Sun 22 Nov) Rs 35.60 crore Rs 42.50 crore Day 19 (Mon 23 Nov) Rs 12.70 crore Rs 15.15 crore Day 20 (Tue 24 Nov) Rs 17.50 crore Rs 20.50 crore Total · 20 days Rs 972.95 crore Rs 1,162.15 crore The film added Rs 5 crore overseas on Day 20, taking its international gross to Rs 573 crore. Combined with the India gross of Rs 1,162.15 crore, the worldwide gross is now Rs 1,735.15 crore. ALSO READ - How Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend Is Now In A League Of Its Own At International Box Office

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is now very close to the Rs 1,000 crore net mark in India. If it gets there in the next few days, it will be only the fourth Indian film to do so. The other three are Pushpa 2: The Rule, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Very few films have earned Rs 1,000 crore net from Indian theatres alone, and Ramayana is about to join that list. About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend The film also features Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. The cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Kunal Kapoor and Indira Krishnan as well.

ALSO READ - Ramayana 2: With 60% Shoot Complete, Why Is Ranbir Kapoor's Sequel A Bigger VFX Challenge Than Part 1? Ramayana is a two-part film based on the story of Lord Rama. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with DNEG and Monster Mind Creations. FAQ 1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1? The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. 2. What is the budget of Ramayana? Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore. 3. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India? Ramayana earned Rs 972.95 crore net across all languages in India after 20 days at the box office. 4. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana? Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.