Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has secured a place among the top 20 contenders for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, according to an exclusive Variety report citing unnamed sources.

The shortlist also features big Hollywood titles, including The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.

The development marks a major milestone for Ramayana, the most expensive Indian film ever made, as it enters the global Oscar race.

ALSO READ: How Ravie Dubey Bagged Lakshman's Role In Ramayana? Watch His Audition Video Going Viral

Who handled Ramayana Part 1 VFX?

The visual effects for Ramayana have been handled by DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio led by producer Namit Malhotra as its CEO.

The UK-India-based company merged with Prime Focus in 2014 and has worked on acclaimed films such as Interstellar, Dune and Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: Why Is Ranbir Kapoor Yash Ramayana Being Removed From 800 US Theatres Despite Beating Dhurandhar 2?

Godzilla also in Oscars 2026 race

Variety also reported that Japanese monster film Godzilla: Minus Zero, which competed with Ramayana at the global box office, is among the Oscar VFX contenders.

Both films represent major Asian productions, highlighting the Academy’s growing recognition of large-scale visual effects beyond Hollywood.