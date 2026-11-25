Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has secured a place among the top 20 contenders for the Oscar for Best Visual Effects, according to an exclusive Variety report citing unnamed sources.
The shortlist also features big Hollywood titles, including The Odyssey, Project Hail Mary, Disclosure Day, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three.
The development marks a major milestone for Ramayana, the most expensive Indian film ever made, as it enters the global Oscar race.
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Who handled Ramayana Part 1 VFX?
The visual effects for Ramayana have been handled by DNEG, an eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio led by producer Namit Malhotra as its CEO.
The UK-India-based company merged with Prime Focus in 2014 and has worked on acclaimed films such as Interstellar, Dune and Brahmastra.
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Godzilla also in Oscars 2026 race
Variety also reported that Japanese monster film Godzilla: Minus Zero, which competed with Ramayana at the global box office, is among the Oscar VFX contenders.
Both films represent major Asian productions, highlighting the Academy’s growing recognition of large-scale visual effects beyond Hollywood.
However, the report noted that the Academy does not officially publish the top 20 contenders in this category and declined to verify the list.
When will Oscars 2027 take place?
The 99th Academy Awards (Oscars 2027) will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It will air live at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on ABC and stream on Hulu.
FAQs
How much has Ramayana Part 1 earned so far?
Reportedly made on a massive combined budget around ₹4,000 crore (cited up to $500 million / ₹4,680 crore), crossing ₹1,720 crore worldwide within 18 days of release.
Where does Ramayana Part 1 ends?
It covers the early chapters—from Rama's youth and exile to Sita's abduction and the alliance in Kishkindha—ending as Hanuman prepares to leap across the southern ocean.
What is the runtime of Ramayana Part 1?
Ramayana Part 1 is around 192–195 minutes long.