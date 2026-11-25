The Remarried Empress Ending Explained: Hotstar's hit live-action Korean drama The Remarried Empress, starring Shin Min-a,Ju Ji-hoon,Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young, concluded today, Wednesday, November 25, 2026, with Episodes 9 and 10. Adapted from AlphaTart’s beloved web novel and webtoon, the finale delivers high-stakes royal drama as Navier makes a bold move that shocks the Eastern Empire.

Here is a complete breakdown of the Kdrama ending and how it compares to the original webtoon. Does Navier Accept Heinrey’s Marriage Proposal? Yes, Navier accepts Prince Heinrey’s marriage proposal immediately after finalising her divorce from Emperor Sovieshu, becoming the new Empress of the Western Kingdom. Meanwhile, Rashta becomes the new Empress of the Eastern Empire, though her new title brings misery rather than the peaceful life she expected, leaving Sovieshu filled with regret.

During the finale, Navier (Shin Min-a) travels to the Western Kingdom to attend Prince Heinrey’s (Lee Jong-suk) coronation ceremony. There, Heinrey finally confesses his love and proposes marriage, catching Navier off guard. ALSO READ: Why Does Shin Min Ah's Character Choose Her Husband's Rival? The Mystery Behind The Remarried Empress Back home, Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon) and Navier publicly announce their divorce. In a stunning twist, Navier immediately requests legal approval to remarry right after the divorce proceedings, officially accepting Heinrey’s proposal and becoming the new Empress of the Western Kingdom.

Blindsided by Navier’s swift remarriage, a furious Sovieshu travels to the Western Kingdom, accuses Heinrey of acting as an enemy spy, and demands his arrest. However, with Navier’s support and his own magical abilities, Heinrey escapes from prison. Desperate, Sovieshu begs Navier for forgiveness, but she firmly turns him away. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Kingdom, Rashta (Lee Se-young) ascends as the new Empress. Despite achieving the status she craved, her life alongside Sovieshu proves far from happy. ALSO READ: From The Remarried Empress To See You In My 19th Life: 5 Kdramas That Feel Like Romantasy Novels Is The Kdrama Different From Web Novel? While the Disney+ Kdrama follows the core trajectory of AlphaTart’s story, it stops short of depicting the long-term aftermath seen in the webtoon and web novel, which explore Sovieshu’s severe guilt, memory regression, Rashta’s tragic downfall and the eventual decline of the Eastern Kingdom in much greater detail.

FAQs 1. Did Navier accept Heinrey’s marriage proposal in The Remarried Empress finale? Yes, Navier accepted Prince Heinrey’s proposal immediately after her public divorce from Emperor Sovieshu, becoming the Empress of the Western Kingdom. 2. What happens to Sovieshu and Rashta at the end of The Remarried Empress Kdrama? Sovieshu begs Navier for forgiveness after failing to keep Heinrey imprisoned, only to be rejected. Rashta becomes Empress of the Eastern Kingdom, though their life together is unhappy.

3. Is The Remarried Empress Kdrama ending different from the webtoon? Kdrama follows the main storyline of the webtoon but leaves out the extended aftermath, including Rashta’s eventual downfall and Sovieshu’s deep guilt and memory regression.