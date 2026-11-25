Kendall and Kylie Jenner, known for their impeccable fashion sense, were recently spotted in the Bahamas for Hailey Bieber's 30th birthday. But something about the 31-year-old model's beach look caught attention online and has now sparked backlash over the OM symbol printed on her sarong.
In the photos shared by Kylie on Instagram, Kendall was seen in a black classic halter-neck bikini top with a deep plunging neckline, paired with a matching black string bikini bottom. She wrapped herself in a mustard-yellow sarong with the OM symbol printed all over it.
The photos sparked a debate on social media, so much so that Kylie turned off the comment section of her Instagram post, which has over 2 million likes.
What Are Netizens Saying?
A user wrote, "According to the requirements of the Hindu religion, this is worn incorrectly."
Another user commented, "The shrug @kendalljenner is wear with holy religious symbols of India like OM and mantras. NOT EXPECTED, DISRESPECTFUL #newschannels #indian."
A third user said, "My religion is not your fashion."
A fourth user commented, "We love you Kendall but wearing om sarong as a bikini outfit is worse. This OM sarong is related to Indian spiritually and believes... You should think twice before wearing spiritual clothes as bikini."
Others joked about Kendall becoming a sanatani in 2026, or said seeing her in Indian-cultured cloth was not on their 2026 bingo card.
Why Kendall Jenner's Bikini Look Is Facing Backlash?
In Hinduism, Om (ॐ) is regarded as the most sacred sound, mantra and symbol. It is chanted at the start of prayers, meditation and yoga practice, and is seen as the sound from which the universe originated.
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Wearing the Om symbol is generally considered acceptable, even for people who are not Hindu or not religious, as long as it is worn with respect. Many of those commenting on Kendall's photos felt that was not the case here.
Their objection was to the sacred symbol appearing on a sarong worn with swimwear, a context they see as treating it as a fashion print rather than a symbol of faith.
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Who Is Kendall Jenner?
Kendall Nicole Jenner is an American model, socialite and media personality.
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She rose to fame in the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she starred for 20 seasons and nearly 14 years, from 2007 to 2021.
She was later seen in the related shows Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami (2009), Kourtney and Kim Take New York (2011), Khloé and Lamar (2011), Rob and Chyna (2016) and Life of Kylie (2017).
FAQ
1. Who is Kendall Jenner's rumoured boyfriend?
Kendall is currently linked to actor Jacob Elordi. The two were first linked in April 2026. However, neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.
2. Who is Kylie Jenner?
Kylie Jenner is an American socialite, TV and social media personality and a businesswoman. She also starred in reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians from 2007 to 2021.
3. Why is Kendall Jenner facing backlash for her Om sarong?
Wearing the symbol is generally accepted, even for non-Hindus, as long as it is done respectfully. Many commenters felt that printing it on a sarong worn with swimwear did not meet that standard.