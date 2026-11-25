Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico has been crowned Miss Universe 2026 at the 75th edition of the global beauty pageant held in San Juan on 24 November 2026. Receiving the crown from outgoing titleholder Fatima Bosch of Mexico at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, the 27-year-old mother secured Puerto Rico’s sixth Miss Universe title and its first in 20 years outshining 116 contestants worldwide.