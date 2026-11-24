Stand-up comedian Yash Maheshwari has landed in controversy after a joke about Bihari women and the sindoor tradition during Chhath Puja sparked widespread outrage on social media. The comedian has now issued a public apology, admitting that he was "100% wrong" and promising not to repeat the mistake.

However, his apology has failed to satisfy several social media users, with many demanding strict action and an FIR against him. This bkl yash maheshwari, who insulted women and compared women’s sindoor with size of male genitals in his video, deactivated his insta account and now put that video in members only. Such a cheap tactic to gain clout and was happily celebrating it in the name of dark humour. https://t.co/axCTTlcBqA — Shubham Kumar (@HeyyyyShubham) November 24, 2026 What Did Yash Maheshwari Say About Bihari Women? The controversy began after a clip from Yash Maheshwari's stand-up performance went viral online. The comedian had uploaded the performance on his YouTube channel under the title Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy. The video is reportedly no longer available on the platform. In the viral clip, Yash made an inappropriate reference to the sindoor traditionally worn by married Bihari women during Chhath Puja. His remarks were criticised by several social media users, who called the joke disrespectful towards Bihar's culture and traditions.

The controversy gained further attention after BJP member Ritu Jaiswal demanded that an FIR be registered against the comedian. She also criticised his remarks about Bihari women and their cultural practices. ALSO READ: Samay Raina And Tanmay Bhatt To Roast Karan Johar On Koffee With Karan 9? Here's What The Host Revealed Yash Maheshwari Issues Public Apology After Backlash Following the growing criticism, Yash uploaded an apology video on his official YouTube channel with the caption, "Public apology to all the people of Bihar." Addressing the controversy, the comedian acknowledged that he should not have made those comments about Bihar's cultural practices. "Recently abhi ek video dala tha maine jaha pe kuch Bihar ke cultural cheezon ke baare mein baat kar raha tha which I think I shouldn't do it. And I completely stand by it and I apologise ki mereko is tarah se ye baat nahi karni chahiye thi."

He further clarified that he never intended to hurt anyone's religious sentiments or disrespect a festival. "Mera bilkul bhi ye intention nahi tha ki kisi religious sentiment, ya kisi festival ko hurt karne ka," he said. Accepting responsibility, Yash added, "I was 100% wrong on my part." He also promised that he would not repeat the mistake and apologised to everyone whose sentiments had been hurt. ALSO READ: Who Is Keshav Jha? India's Got Latent Contestant Who Revealed Buying A House After Season 1 Netizens Demand Police Action Despite Yash's Apology Despite the apology, the controversy continues to attract attention on social media. Several users argued that an apology was not enough and demanded that the comedian face legal consequences for his remarks. Some users also tagged Bihar Police while sharing the viral clip, urging authorities to take cognisance of the matter. One user wrote, "Yash publicly apologized to those who were offended by that video. We shouldn't leave anyone like this, otherwise someone else will come tomorrow and say the same thing."

Another user claimed, "Bihar Police's silence has given such people the courage to openly insult Bihar's culture and traditions." A third user questioned the timing of the apology, saying, "The apology was likely preplanned." Another social media user added, "An apology does not automatically undo the damage caused." Who Is Yash Maheshwari? Yash Maheshwari is a stand-up comedian and digital content creator who performs comedy shows and shares his performances online. His YouTube channel features stand-up content, including the now-controversial performance titled Morally Questionable | Standup Comedy. He had also mentioned performing shows across Delhi NCR. However, detailed public information about his personal background and career remains limited. With BJP member Ritu Jaiswal demanding an FIR and social media users continuing to seek police intervention, the controversy has taken a new turn following his apology. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will take any action in the matter.