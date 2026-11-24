Love In Disguise ends on a happy note for Yi Jun and Jae Hee despite the shocking shooting incident in Episode 11. Both characters survive and are rushed to hospital, but Jae Hee remains unconscious even after Yi Jun regains consciousness.

The previous episode of Love In Disguise ended with a shocking cliffhanger, leaving viewers worried about the fate of Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan) and Jae Hee (Seo Ri Na). Both characters were shot while trying to protect each other during a dangerous confrontation.

Love In Disguise Ending Explained: Do Yi Jun And Jae Hee Survive The Shooting?

The 12th and final episode brings their romance, the family conspiracy and the murder investigation to a satisfying conclusion.

Episode 12 picks up from where the previous instalment ended, with the two being rushed to hospital. Yi Jun eventually regains consciousness, but his first concern is Jae Hee, who remains unconscious in her hospital bed.

His growing worry and emotional reaction make the hospital scenes particularly touching. However, the wait finally comes to an end when Jae Hee wakes up, confirming that both leads survive the shooting incident.

The finale also brings some lighter moments, with Yi Jun getting jealous when he notices Seok Jin, doctors and nurses paying attention to Jae Hee during her recovery.

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What Happens To Yi Jun's Sister In Love In Disguise?

The shooting is not the only major development in the finale. The family conspiracy surrounding Yi Jun's father's company also reaches its conclusion.

Mi Jin's involvement in the criminal activities and her role in the conspiracy are finally exposed. Yi Jun's elder sister is arrested for her crimes, bringing an end to her schemes and the trouble surrounding the family.

With the major threats finally addressed, Yi Jun can focus on rebuilding his relationship with Jae Hee.

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Love In Disguise Ending Explained: Do Yi Jun And Jae Hee Get Married?

Yes, the couple gets a happy ending, although their proposal scene comes with an unexpected twist.

After Jae Hee recovers, Yi Jun opens up about his feelings to her parents and seeks their approval for their relationship. He later prepares to propose to her, but Jae Hee surprises him by getting down on one knee and proposing first.