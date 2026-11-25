Ramayana: Rise of Legend, the mythological epic that reached theatres on November 5, is being widely discussed on social media. Viewers have singled out Ravie Dubey's performance as Lakshman, Lord Ram's younger brother, and now his audition clip from before he was cast has been going viral.

Several viewers have praised his screen presence, his expressions and the way he plays the devoted younger brother. Many call him one of the best casting choices among the supporting characters. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared the audition clip that got Dubey the role of Lakshman. IMDb has also put the clip out. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in) Lakshman is a character remembered for his loyalty, sacrifice and devotion to Lord Rama and Sita, and playing him comes with real responsibility. Dubey said he wanted his performance to show Lakshman's sense of duty and his spirit of service. ALSO READ - Sargun Mehta Didn't Know Ravie Dubey Was Cast As Lakshman In Ramayana; How Did She Found Out?

The response to the clip has been huge. It has brought back the appreciation people already had for Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. A user on Instagram commented, "His was the most apt casting for the role and he nailed it, unlike Ranbir and Sai Pallavi who were a clear misfit." Another user praised the casting director and said, "Casting directors really have good eyes... Because we all know already beforehand that Ravi Dubey can act BUT to see him with beard and STILL IMAGINE how would he look clean shaved so he can be casted in the role needs a lot of imagination power..."

A third user commented, "Loved his voice modulation and pace of acting." A fourth person said, "Well deserved! Such a good performance! Experienced actor! So many years on tv as well! Great choice." Ravie Dubey's Journey From TV To Ramayana Ravie Dubey is best known for his work on television. In the film, he appears in a very different look as the warrior prince. He has travelled a long way in the entertainment industry, from Jamai Raja to Ramayana.

Over the years, he has worked in acting, hosting and film production. He has built much of this career alongside his wife, actor Sargun Mehta. Even while producing, Dubey kept acting. His work in that period includes the web series Matsya Kaand and Lakhan Leela Bhargava. ALSO READ - Who Is Ravi Dubey? Know All About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Co-star Playing Lakshman Mukesh Chhabra On Ravie Dubey As Lakshman Speaking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Mukesh opened up about some of the casting choices that have made him particularly happy.

He said, "I think recently Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and I'm very, very, very proud that happened. Of course, I'm very happy for Ravie," he said. Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film is planned as a two-part project, and the second part is scheduled to reach theatres in 2028.

FAQ 1. What is the budget and box office collection of Ramayana? The film is reported to be made on a budget of nearly Rs 4,000 crore across both parts. On the collection side, Part 1 had reached Rs 972.95 crore net in India 2. Who plays what in Ramayana? Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash plays Ravana, and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman. Nitesh Tiwari directs the film, and Namit Malhotra and Yash produce it. 3. Which TV shows and web series has Ravie Dubey worked in? Dubey became a familiar face on television with shows like Jamai Raja and Saas Bina Sasural. He has also worked in OTT, with the web series Matsya Kaand among his projects. Ramayana is a big shift from those roles to a large-scale mythological film.