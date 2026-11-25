Jasmin Bhasin recently posted pictures from a wedding in Kolkata, and the internet had plenty to say about her face. Several users wondered whether the TV actor had gone in for botox or fillers, and Jasmin decided to answer back. In a sarcastic reply, the 36-year-old said she is allowed to look different on different days.

She explained that a whole range of everyday things can change how a person looks: travel, lack of sleep, sinus inflammation, exhaustion, working with different make-up artists, strength training and weight gain. The pictures were taken at the wedding celebrations of Raghav Sharma's brother, where Jasmin turned up in a pink lehenga and posed with Aly Goni, Munawar Faruqui and Elvish Yadav. Under the photos, some commenters asked if she had opted for fillers, while others simply wanted to know what exactly looked different about her.

Taking a sarcasting dig at the constant guesswork about going under the knife, she wrote, "So apparently I've had a new plastic surgery every time I've had a slightly different face." Jasmin went on to say that her face naturally shifts with how she is feeling. Some days it looks 'snatched', other days it can look puffy or tired. She also joked that there are times when her "make-up is fighting for its life".

Despite the chatter, she made it clear that the comments haven't dented her confidence. "I love my face. I love my body. I love myself. I don't need to look perfect every day to be happy with how I look," she wrote.

She signed off her Instagram story with a request to those picking apart her photographs: "Please...let this human breathe". ALSO READ - Jasmin Bhasin Expresses Love For Aly Goni In Romantic Post On Birthday Jasmin Bhasin's Latest Work Jasmin's recent projects include the Punjabi film Judaa, where she shares screen space with singer-actor Gulab Sidhu. The film deals with love, separation and heartbreak. She was also back on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, marking her third appearance on the show. ALSO READ - Are Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Getting Married After Years Of Dating? Actor Drops Big Hint For celebrities, even a single wedding photo can turn into a public debate about their face. Jasmin's response is a reminder that behind every viral picture is a person whose looks, like anyone's, change with sleep, stress and everyday life, and who doesn't owe the internet an explanation.