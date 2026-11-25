Amrapali Dubey recently said she no longer feels like Love Gill's priority, and it has put the changing equations in the Bigg Boss house in focus. This season shows how doubts about loyalty can strain even the closest bonds. Bigg Boss has seen many such cases over the years. Task clashes, misunderstandings and personal differences have turned friends into rivals. Here are five friendships that took an unexpected turn. 1. Love Gill and Amrapali Dubey – Bigg Boss 20 Cracks appeared when Amrapali felt left out as Love grew closer to ScoutOP and Yung DSA. On Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan asked about their equation, and she admitted she felt insecure seeing Love with the two.

The gap widened when Amrapali questioned Scout's physical closeness with Love, since their partners were watching from outside. Later, after Scout broke down following his fight with Yung, the two also disagreed over who was to blame. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) 2. Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig – Bigg Boss 16 Shalin and Gautam got along well until Gautam refused to back Tina Datta during a captaincy task. The talk turned into a heated argument, and Shalin lost his temper and challenged Gautam to a face-off. After his eviction, Gautam called Shalin and Tina's bond '100 percent fake', which showed how deep the rift had become.

3. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz – Bigg Boss 13 Fans called them the "Ram-Lakshman" jodi, and they were among the closest allies in the house. Disagreements over the game and group dynamics slowly pulled them apart. The first big break came in a captaincy task, when Asim blamed Sidharth for the team's loss. Things got worse during Shehnaaz's Swayamvar task, when an argument over fetching fruit for her father turned physical. Asim said Sidharth kept pulling him down, while Sidharth said Asim had an ego problem.

ALSO READ - Shehnaaz Gill Opens Up About Being ‘Possessive’ Of Sidharth Shukla: 'He Was Good-Looking, It’s Natural' 4. Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma – Bigg Boss 13 Their friendship changed over their equation with Paras Chhabra. Mahira told Shehnaaz to keep away from Paras because she liked him, then kissed him on the cheek. Shehnaaz questioned her reaction, and Mahira accused her of being jealous.

The rivalry showed again in the BB Comedy Club task, when Mahira told her, "Apna standard badhao." By the end of the season, the friendship had turned into open bitterness. 5. Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde – Bigg Boss 11 The two began the season on good terms, with Arshi often standing by Shilpa in her fights with Vikas Gupta. Their bond saw ups and downs, and they became rivals before making peace near the end.

The tension returned after the show, when Shilpa accused Arshi of using her name for publicity. Arshi hit back, saying she was 'still using her name' and that Shilpa follows her interviews and keeps giving statements. She called Shilpa her 'useless friend' and said she treated the contestants she met in the house like family.

These close bonds in the Bigg Boss house were tested by tasks, jealousy and trust issues. Watch the confrontations and changing equations in Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. FAQ 1. Why did Love Gill and Amrapali Dubey's friendship hit trouble in Bigg Boss 20? Amrapali felt left out as Love grew closer to ScoutOP and Yung DSA. She also questioned Scout's physical closeness with Love, and they disagreed over who was to blame after Scout's fight with Yung. 2. What caused the split between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13? Disagreements over the game and group dynamics pulled them apart. The break began in a captaincy task, when Asim blamed Sidharth for the team's loss. It got worse during Shehnaaz's Swayamvar task, when an argument turned physical. 3. Where can viewers watch Bigg Boss 20? Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.