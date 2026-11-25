Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha will open in theatres on the same day as Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi, and people are already talking about the clash. Eetha director Laxman Utekar says it doesn't bother him. He feels both films will find their audience.

Laxman Utekar On Eetha vs Maatrubhumi Utekar spoke about the clash at Eetha's promotional event in Pune. He said competition is healthy for everyone involved. The filmmaker pointed out that there are enough halls to accomadate both the films with open arms. "Healthy competition is very good. Itne theatres hain, aur itne cinema halls hai ki dono filmein araam se chal sakti hai. Aur humein apne film pe itna yakeen hai ki aap sabko itni pasand aayegi ki shayad wo bhi ek alag tarah ka world record ho sakta hai. So we are very much sure that Eetha will do well."

ALSO READ - Eetha Trailer: Who Was Vithabai Bhau? The Tragic Life Of Lavani Queen Portrayed By Shraddha Kapoor What Did Salman Khan Say On Eetha vs Maatrubhumi? Salman had spoken about the clash earlier. He said he felt bad that the two films were coming together. He called Shraddha personally to apologise and said he would have picked another date if he had known about her film.

"I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know.'" Shraddha told him there was enough space for both films. Salman replied, "Very good, I'm happy." ALSO READ - Maatrubhumi Early Review: Did Salman Khan's Movie On The Galwan Valley Clash Impress Filmmakers? He also backed Eetha in public. He urged people to watch it and shared its poster on his Instagram Story. Eetha tells the story of Vithabai and her legacy through Maharashtra's Tamasha and Lavani traditions. It draws from incidents in the Marathi book Tamasha: Vithabaichya Ayushyacha. Maatrubhumi is a war drama inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. It centres on courage and sacrifice. FAQ 1. When are Eetha and Maatrubhumi releasing? Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi will open in cinema halls on the same day, December 4. 2. What did Laxman Utekar say about the clash? The filmmaker said healthy competition is good and that there are enough theatres for both films. He is confident Eetha will do well. 3. How did Salman Khan react to the clash? He called Shraddha Kapoor to apologise and said he didn't know about her film's date. He also shared Eetha's poster on his Instagram Story.