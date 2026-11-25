Television actress Kaveri Priyamhas set social media buzzing with a cryptic Instagram Story. Fans believe the indirect dig is aimed at her rumoured ex-boyfriend Avinash Mishra, arriving right after he confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh. Kaveri Priyam's post readi, "Kuch actors camera se jayada aachi acting real life me krte hain.... Kuchhh bhi ho jaye nahi sudhrenge (Some actors act better in real life than in front of the camera... No matter what happens, they won't change)."

Meanwhile, actress Sayli Salunkhe also appeared to question Avinash Mishra's plea for privacy. Kaveri Priyam's Cryptic Post That Triggered Fan Frenzy Kaveri Priyam, who worked alongside Avinash Mishra in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, sparked dating rumours with him back in 2020 before Avinash Mishra dismissed the claims as friendship. Soon after his breakup confession went viral on November 24, 2026, Kaveri’s pointed note drew immediate attention online.

Joining the conversation, Dil Se Dil Tak actress Sayli Salunkhe shared a sharp note questioning couples who publicise their relationships for attention. She wrote, "You cannot use your personal life as public content when it benefits your image and then expect people to switch off their curiosity when the story takes a different turn." She added, "When things fall apart and people start talking about it, suddenly privacy becomes an issue."

What Avinash Mishra Said About His Breakup With Eisha Singh? Avinash and Eisha grew close on Bigg Boss 18, collaborated on music videos, and confirmed their romance during Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2 after his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 win. Following unfollow rumours and backlash over a song played at his DJ gig, Avinash apologised in a video message.

Avinash Mishra said, “Guys, there's a lot of talk happening around. And I am here to put an end to it because it is required. I had played a song in my DJ gig which has been misinterpreted and a lot of edits are being made around that. And I know this is hurting Eisha the most. It's hurting her family. It's hurting her loved ones. And honestly, I didn't have any such intention. But whatever happened, I am sorry for that,” he said.

ALSO READ: Avinash Mishra Accepts Cheating On Eisha Singh? Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Finally Addresses Break Up In New Video Taking responsibility for their separation, he added, “Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too).”

ALSO READ: 'Naada Dheela Ho Jaye Toh Kahin Bhi So Jao...': Why Did Rajat Dalal Warn Avinash To Stay Away From Eisha? Has Avinash Mishra Responded? So far, Avinash Mishra has remained silent on both Kaveri Priyam’s Instagram Story and Sayli Salunkhe’s remarks. Do you think Kaveri’s post was directed at Avinash? FAQs 1. Why did Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh break up? Avinash Mishra confirmed his breakup with Eisha Singh in an Instagram video on 24 November 2026, taking full responsibility for the split and apologising to her and her family over a misinterpreted song at his DJ gig.

2. What did Kaveri Priyam post after Avinash Mishra confirmed his breakup? Avinash Mishra’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star and rumoured ex-girlfriend Kaveri Priyam shared a cryptic Instagram Story stating that some actors act better in real life than in front of the camera and will never change.

3. What did Sayli Salunkhe say amid the Avinash Mishra breakup row? Actress Sayli Salunkhe posted a note stating that celebrities cannot showcase their personal relationships for limelight and financial gain and then demand public privacy when things fall apart.