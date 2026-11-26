Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie winery court case: After nearly four years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their court case over Château Miraval, the French winery they jointly owned and where they married. The legal battle started when Angelina Jolie sold her stake in the property to a third party after their separation without informing Brad Pitt.

The couple confirmed the settlement of the court case in a joint statement released on November 25, 2026. “We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” their statement read.

The financial terms have not been disclosed. Here's what happened in the Château Miraval legal dispute and why it became one of the most contentious chapters of their separation. What is Château Miraval And Why Did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Sue Over It? Château Miraval is a French estate in Correns, Provence, known for its vineyard and wine business. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased the property in 2008

The property became their joint business, but their divorce in August 2014 triggered a long court battle. The legal dispute over Château Miraval started in February 2022, when Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in Los Angeles Superior Court. The actor alleged that there was an agreement not to sell respective interests in Château Miraval without the other's consent.

But Angelina Jolie sold her stake in October 2021 to Tenute del Mondo, a wine group associated with the Stoli Group, without informing her former husband. Brad Pitt described the sale as “vindictive" and "unlawful". He also claimed that, because of what Angelina has done, he has not been able to enjoy the estate, which was a private family residence. His lawsuit sought compensatory and punitive damages. 9 (Image Credit: Vogue) What Was Angelina Jolie's Response To Brad Pitt's Lawsuit? In October 2022, Angelina Jolie filed a cross-complaint disagreeing with Pitt's claim of a mutual agreement requiring consent before either could sell their stake. Angelina Jolie’s legal team said that there was no agreement or written contract. Jolie’s lawyer also claimed that she wanted to sell her stake to Pitt, but the transaction collapsed over disagreements. One of the most consequential aspects of Jolie's countersuit concerned a proposed non-disclosure agreement during negotiations over the winery. Jolie alleged that Pitt wanted her to sign an expansive NDA. According to her, the agreement prevented her from speaking outside court about allegations of physical and emotional abuse involving Pitt and their children. ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Suing Angelina Jolie For USD 35 Million Over French Winery Sale What Happens To Château Miraval after the settlement? Now, the settlement brings an end to the legal dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Both have dismissed their claims against each other. However, details about the winery’s ownership and other business arrangements have not been made public.

For now, neither actor has offered further details about the agreement. ALSO READ: Brad Pitt Talks About Alcohol Addiction After Divorce With Angelina Jolie, Recalls First Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting FAQs 1. Why did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie settle their winery lawsuit? The former couple reached an out-of-court settlement after years of legal disputes over the ownership and sale of Château Miraval. They have not disclosed the terms. 2. How much did Angelina Jolie sell her share in Château Miraval for? The Guardian reported that Jolie was cleared to sell her stake in 2021 for $164 million. This was the reported value of the transaction, not the amount of their latest settlement. 3. When did Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie buy Château Miraval? They purchased a controlling interest in the French estate in 2008 and married there in August 2014.

