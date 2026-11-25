Filmmaker Lawrence D’Souza has recalled Mithun Chakraborty’s visits to Sridevi’s make-up room during the shoot of their 1989 film Gair Kanooni. He also remembered the late actress as soft-spoken, reserved and deeply dedicated to her work despite frequent interruptions.

Were Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi in a relationship?

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Lawrence D’Souza recalled that Sridevi preferred keeping to herself after completing her scenes. He described her as warm but reserved.

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He also revealed that Mithun Chakraborty frequently called the actress while she was shooting. Sridevi would pause work to answer his calls before returning to the set. According to Lawrence, this happened several times.

D'Souza said, "Everyone knew they were in a relationship. He was married to Yogeeta Bali at the time. Whatever I saw was only on the sets. Mithun da would come over and wait in her make-up room."

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Lawrence D’Souza recalled that Sridevi preferred keeping to herself after completing her scenes. He described her as warm but reserved.

He also revealed that Mithun Chakraborty frequently called the actress while she was shooting. Sridevi would pause work to answer his calls before returning to the set. According to Lawrence, this happened several times.

FAQs

Were Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi secretly married?

Rumours of a secret marriage circulated widely during the mid-1980s, though neither ever officially confirmed them.

Why did Sridevi and Mithun Chakraborty break up?

Rumours often linked the end of their relationship to Mithun remaining married to Yogeeta Bali. Sridevi later married Boney Kapoor in 1996, while Mithun stayed with Yogeeta Bali.

Did Sridevi and Mithun stop working together after splitting?

Yes. Following their rumored split around the late 1980s, they no longer starred together in films, with reports noting Sridevi turned down projects opposite him afterward.