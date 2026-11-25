Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali have once again sparked dating rumours with their latest Instagram appearance together. The duo has been at the centre of speculation for some time, and their latest picture has reignited the buzz.
Sahiba Bali celebrates Gurupurab with Arjun Kapoor
Sahiba shared the photograph on her Instagram Stories during Gurpurab celebrations. The picture showed the actress and Arjun posing together with their heads covered as they marked the occasion.
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While neither has confirmed their rumoured relationship, their latest social media appearance has caught fans' attention.
Before and alongside her acting work, she worked in marketing and events, including roles as a Brand Manager at Zomato (2019–2022) and with Zomato Feeding India, Time Technoplast, McCann and Miran Productions.
Her film and series appearances include Dear Maya, Jiya Jaye, Laila Majnu, Bard of Blood, Tanaav and Amar Singh Chamkila, as well as anchoring Shark Tank India.
FAQs
Who is Arjun Kapoor's family?
Arjun Kapoor is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor. He has a sibling, named Anshula Kapoor.
How did Sahiba Bali start acting?
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali invited her to audition while she was studying in London. Although she initially auditioned for the lead role in Laila Majnu, she was cast as the protagonist's sister.
Is Sahiba Bali dating Arjun Kapoor?
Dating rumours involving Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor have circulated online following public appearances and social media interactions.