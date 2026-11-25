Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali have once again sparked dating rumours with their latest Instagram appearance together. The duo has been at the centre of speculation for some time, and their latest picture has reignited the buzz.

Sahiba Bali celebrates Gurupurab with Arjun Kapoor

Sahiba shared the photograph on her Instagram Stories during Gurpurab celebrations. The picture showed the actress and Arjun posing together with their heads covered as they marked the occasion.

ASO READ: What Is The Age-Gap Between New-Wed Couple Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar?

While neither has confirmed their rumoured relationship, their latest social media appearance has caught fans' attention.