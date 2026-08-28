Several Bollywood celebrities share a close 'Rakhi' brother-sister bond which is built on deep personal friendship. While the industry is known for its real-life dynamics, its unique culture of informal adoptions and deep-rooted friendships has forged bonds who celebrate the sacred thread of Raksha Bandhan every year.

Popular Non-Blood Rakhi Bonds in Industry

Bipasha Basu & Rocky S

Actress Bipasha Basu ties a rakhi to designer Rocky S and the two regularly celebrate Raksha Bandhan together. The duo share an inseparable bond with Rocky being her pillar of strength since her early modeling days.

Sajid Khan & Gauri Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan shares a brother-sister bond with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who traditionally ties a rakhi to him.

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Aamir Khan & Amole Gupte

Aamir and Amole's equations go way back. The writer-director Amole Gupte has shared close ties with Aamir where informal family connections overlap.

Alia Bhatt & Yash Johar

Karan Johar’s son Yash shares a sweet sibling-like bond with Alia Bhatt. Every Raksha Bandhan, Alia ties a rakhi to Yash, celebrating their special connection.

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Iconic Non-Biological Sibling Bonds In Bollywood

Katrina Kaif & Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor famously promised to protect Katrina years before they both became superstars. They share a playful bond that eventually turned into a genuine rakhi sisterhood.

Tamannaah Bhatia & Sajid Khan

Tamannaah officially considers filmmaker Sajid Khan her brother and has frequently publicised their rakhi celebrations.