Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Status Video is packed with emotions, positive vibes and gratefulness. Today, brothers and sisters across the globe are celebrating Raksha Bandhan 2026. This year, it is celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026. It is the day when sisters tie a rakhi on their brother's wrist as a symbol of love and protection. The celebration includes sweets, gift exchange, and wishes. However, not all siblings are together on Rakhi 2026.
Many of them stay in other cities and even different countries. In such a situation, share heartfelt, creatively made status videos and let them know you are always there for them, no matter the distance. These short status videos contain emotions, music, and colours, which you can share with your loved one in a few seconds. Each of these Rakhi status videos is royalty-free, high-quality, and quick to download and share.
10+ Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Status Videos
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026 Status Video (Credit: Canva)
Raksha Bandhan 2026 status video (Credit: Canva)
Rakhi status video (Credit: Canva)
Happy Rakhi status (Credit: Canva)
Rakhi Status Videos For WhatsApp
Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp status (Credit: Canva)
Rakhi videos for Instagram (Credit: Canva)
Rakhi videos for Instagram 2026 (Credit: Canva)
Raksha Bandhan Videos For Instagram And Facebook
ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026: BEST To Run 136 Extra Buses Across Mumbai Today | Check Routes And Timings
Raksha Bandhan Facebook status (Credit: Canva)
Rakhi status video download (Credit: Canva)
Rakhi status video download 2026 (Credit: Canva)
How To Share Raksha Bandhan Status Videos
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to share the above-listed Raksha Bandhan Status videos through a mobile phone:
- Step 1: Choose the video you like the most on the list.
- Step 2: Tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner.
- Step 3: Tap on the ‘Download’ option.
- Step 4: As the video starts downloading. Go to the app where you want to share your video.
- Step 5: Open the social media apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or other platforms.
- Step 6: Tap on the plus icon and add the video you just downloaded.
- Step 7: Mention your sibling from the options.
- Step 8: Add a heartfelt caption.
- Step 9: Share with your friends and family.
ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2026 AI Prompts: 7 Google Gemini Photo Editing Prompts To Create Sibling Pictures
Each of these Raksha Bandhan status videos fits perfectly for sharing on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Each video consists of rakhi illustrations, siblings embracing each other, festive music, or simply text wishes saying "Happy Raksha Bandhan" in bold font.
You do not need to know how to edit any video. Download the video, put your name (if necessary), and share it with your sibling. It will take you less than a minute. These videos suit those who are very busy nowadays. You may not find the time to write a long letter, but a video will let your sibling understand that you remember them. So, wish your brother or sister this Raksha Bandhan with a video! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026!
FAQs
What is the best video format and aspect ratio for Raksha Bandhan status updates?
MP4 format is the best video format for sharing high-quality Raksha Bandhan video statuses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Additionally, opt for a 9:16 ratio for full-screen vertical videos, perfect for reels and statuses, and opt for square (1:1 ratio) or (16:9) for post sharing.
Are these 'free' Rakhi status videos truly copyright-free for social media sharing?
Yes, the curated 'free' Rakhi status videos are intended for personal social media sharing.
How can I add personalised text or music to a downloaded Raksha Bandhan video before sharing?
You can personalise downloaded videos while sharing the video on Instagram Reels/stories and WhatsApp status, where plenty of options are already available, including ‘add music’ and ‘add text’ options.