Each of these Raksha Bandhan status videos fits perfectly for sharing on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Each video consists of rakhi illustrations, siblings embracing each other, festive music, or simply text wishes saying "Happy Raksha Bandhan" in bold font.

You do not need to know how to edit any video. Download the video, put your name (if necessary), and share it with your sibling. It will take you less than a minute. These videos suit those who are very busy nowadays. You may not find the time to write a long letter, but a video will let your sibling understand that you remember them. So, wish your brother or sister this Raksha Bandhan with a video! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2026!