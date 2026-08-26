The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking will run 136 additional buses on Friday to cater to the expected rush on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, officials said on Thursday.

The special services will operate from 10.30 am onwards from various depots of the civic-run transport utility across Mumbai and neighbouring areas, they said.

These buses will connect major train and bus stations besides residential areas, with services to multiple destinations, including Mahul, Sion, Chembur, Colaba, Sewree, Vashi, Airoli, Bhayandar, Borivali, Mulund, Thane, Nerul and Belapur (both in Navi Mumbai), informed the officials.

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The services will be operated from 22 depots, including Backbay, Mumbai Central, Worli, Wadala, Anik, Pratiksha Nagar, Dharavi, Kalakilla, Santacruz, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Mulund, Kurla, Majas, Dindoshi, Magathane, Oshiwara, Malvani, Poisar and Gorai.

The move is aimed at facilitating commuters travelling for Rakshabandhan festivities and meeting the anticipated increase in demand for public transport, the officials said.

BEST said it will operate additional buses if there is high demand on any particular routes.

Meanwhile, security was stepped up in central Mumbai's Parel area on Thursday after a clash broke out between two communities the previous night following an Eid procession, police said. The police are currently scanning CCTV footage to identify the persons involved in the violence.