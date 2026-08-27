To ensure convenient travel for passengers during Raksha Bandhan, the Railways has decided to operate a special train service between Khatipura in Rajasthan and Howrah in West Bengal. Train number 09709/09710 Khatipura-Howrah Special will run for one trip in both directions.

Keeping in mind the increasing number of passengers during Raksha Bandhan, the Railways had launched this special service. Many passengers travel to their native places and families during the festival season, which increases the demand for train tickets and many routes become overcrowded.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh Railways News: Bilaspur-Bengaluru Weekly Service Regularised; Check Timings, Stations List To handle the rush and offer extra travel to passengers, the railways have decided to start the Khatipura-Howrah special train to ease the load on regular trains plying on that route during the festival season. The Railways is also keeping an eye on crowds at major stations

Train Schedule According to North Central Railway CPRO Prayagraj Dr Shivam Sharma, train number 09709 Khatipura-Howrah Special will depart from Khatipura, Rajasthan, on August 29. The train will reach Howrah via major stations including Dausa, Bandikui, Bharatpur, Idgah, Tundla, Govindpuri, Subedarganj, Bhabua Road and Dehri-on-Sone. The return service, train number 09710 Howrah-Khatipura Special, will operate from Howrah on August 31. Coach Composition The special train will have a total of 23 coaches, including: * 2 AC Second Class coaches * 4 AC Third Class coaches * 7 Sleeper Class coaches * 8 General Class coaches ALSO READ: Railway News: 17 Kanpur Central Trains Diverted, 4 Cancelled From Nov 20 To Dec 29 The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest schedule and availability before travelling. The special service is part of the Railways’ efforts to ensure hassle-free travel during the Raksha Bandhan festival rush.