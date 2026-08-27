Chhattisgarh Railways News: The railway administration has decided to regularise the summer special train running between Bilaspur and Bengaluru's Yelahanka. The authority, while providing details, stated that this weekly service will now operate as regular train number 18261/18262. Along with the residents of Bilaspur, the train service is expected to benefit the passengers of the nearby districts as well.

Train To Run Every Wednesday While providing details, the officials stated that train number 18261 Bilaspur-Yelhanka Express will depart Bilaspur every Wednesday at 2 PM. They further stated that the train will travel via Bhatapara, Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon and reach Yelahanka at 7 PM the next day.

The Bilaspur-Yelhanka train will have stoppages at Dongargarh, Gondia, Wadsa, Chandafort, Ballarshah, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Manchiryal, Kazipet, Charlapalli, Secunderabad, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Yadgir, Krishna Junction, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram and Hindupur. ALSO READ: Railway News: 17 Kanpur Central Trains Diverted, 4 Cancelled From Nov 20 To Dec 29 Service To Boost Connectivity Apart from this, train number 18262 Yelahanka-Bilaspur Express will depart Yelahanka every Thursday at 9:30 pm and arrive Bilaspur at 3:30 am on the third day. The officials stated that the regular operation will provide a permanent travel option to South India. The passengers of these regions have been advised to stay updated and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

In a separate update, the railways are soon likely to extend the Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat services to Bilaspur to boost the regional connectivity. As per the local representatives, the extension of services will provide convenience to the passengers of Biaspur by significantly cutting the travel time. The passengers will be able to travel from Indore to Bilaspur in a single day if the proposal gets approval from the railway board.

ALSO READ: Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Cost Doubles To Rs 2.1 Lakh Cr; When Are Services Likely To Begin? Currently, the passengers travelling to Bilaspur are bound to change a train as the Vande Bharat train operates between Indore and Nagpur. Along with providing relief to the commuters, the direct service to Bilaspur is also expected to boost the financial activities in the region. The locals have been demanding to extend the services for the past several months; however, no concrete decision has been taken yet.