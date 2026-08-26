Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project: The construction on the bullet train corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is expected to gain momentum in the coming months. The full project is likely to be completed in 2030, but the first section of the corridor is scheduled to be inaugurated in August 2027. While the initial cost of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project was estimated at Rs 1.1 lakh crore, this has now been revised to approximately Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

Cost Doubled Due To Multiple Factors The cost for the entire project has nearly doubled due to several factors, including time taken in the land acquisition process in Maharashtra and delay in getting trainsets from Japan, reported the Times of India, citing sources. The proposal to approve the revised cost of the 508-km high-speed rail line was placed before the Cabinet on Tuesday. However, official information was not received on the decisions of the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: India’s First Bullet Train: When Will Mumbai-Ahmedabad Service Begin Operations? Check Full Timeline The additional fund could be provided from the budget to complete the project within the deadline, reported TOI, citing credible sources. The project has received Rs 1.1 lakh crore in funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and budget allocations so far. As per the reports, the trains will be manufactured in India, and each of these is expected to cost around Rs 400 crore.

When Are Services Likely To Begin? Earlier in January, railway board chairperson Satish Kumar stated that the total cost had surged by around 83 per cent due to multiple reasons. As per Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the approximately 50-kilometer section between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is planned to begin operations by August 15, 2027.

The bullet train will operate at speeds of up to 320 kilometers per hour, potentially transforming intercity travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The project is based on Japanese Shinkansen high-speed rail technology and incorporates advanced engineering, modern railway infrastructure, and elevated viaducts.