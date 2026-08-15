India is taking a major step towards modernising its railway network with the development of its first bullet train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. The project is expected to introduce high-speed rail travel to the country, with the first section targeted to begin operations in 2027.

According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the approximately 50-kilometre section between Surat and Bilimora in Gujarat is planned to begin operations by August 15, 2027. The entire 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is targeted for completion and commissioning by 2029. How Fast Will India’s Bullet Train Travel? The bullet train will operate at speeds of up to 320 kilometres per hour, potentially transforming intercity travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The project is based on Japanese Shinkansen high-speed rail technology and incorporates advanced engineering, modern railway infrastructure and elevated viaducts.

Once operational, the high-speed rail service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad compared with conventional rail services. ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Sant Ravidas Express Train Inauguration On July 17; Sleeper Train To Link Varanasi-Amritsar | Check Route The Surat-Bilimora section will serve as an important milestone in the development of the wider corridor. Initial trials and operations are expected to begin on this stretch before the complete corridor becomes operational. Gujarat is set to become the first Indian state to experience high-speed rail service. The project also features several major engineering achievements, including India’s first undersea railway tunnel. ALSO READ: Watch: First Look Inside Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Goes Viral India’s First Undersea Railway Tunnel One of the most significant engineering features of the project is a railway tunnel that will pass beneath the sea near Mumbai. The tunnel will be approximately 7 kilometres long and is being designed to accommodate high-speed rail operations.

One of the most notable engineering features of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an undersea railway tunnel near Mumbai. The tunnel will be approximately 7 kilometres long and will pass beneath the sea. It will be India’s first undersea railway tunnel designed to support high-speed rail operations. The construction of the tunnel involves advanced engineering techniques and represents one of the most challenging components of the high-speed rail project. The undersea section is expected to become one of the most distinctive features of India’s first bullet train corridor and could set a new benchmark for railway infrastructure in the country.