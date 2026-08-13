Arvind Sharma: The country's first bullet train is set to open for passengers on August 15th next year. Running at a speed of 320 kilometres per hour, this train will no longer be limited to the wealthy. Even the average middle class will be able to use it easily.

According to indications from the Railway Ministry, its fare is planned to be lower than that of an aeroplane and around the first-class air-conditioned fare of the train. This train, which can cover the 508-kilometre distance between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in less than two hours, will operate like a metro. This means that the number of trips can be increased or decreased during peak hours depending on passenger traffic. About 80 per cent of the project is complete.

There will be 12 stations on the route. In the first phase, trains are planned to run on a 50-kilometre stretch from Surat to Vilmora in Gujarat. After this, the entire 508-kilometre corridor will be gradually opened. There will be 12 stations along this route, making it accessible not only to passengers travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, but also to people from cities along the way. ALSO READ: 'Progressing Well': MEA Rebuts Ex-Japanese Minister's Remarks Blaming India For Bullet Train Project Delay The most curious issue is the fare. Initially, it was suggested that the fare would be slightly higher than the first-class air-conditioned fare on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Based on this, it has been estimated to be around 3,000 rupees. However, this is not the final fare.

How much will the rent be? Currently, the first-class AC fare on a mail or express train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad costs around ₹1,950. The executive class fare on the Vande Bharat Express is ₹2,405. These trains typically take six to seven hours to travel. Bullet train fares may be slightly higher, but the travel time will be reduced to about two hours, meaning passengers will save approximately four to five hours. The advantages of the bullet train are even more pronounced when compared to an aeroplane. The flight time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is approximately one and a half hours, but additional time is required for procedures such as reaching the airport, security checks, and boarding. Bullet train stations are being built within or near cities, reducing travel time.

ALSO READ: India's First Bullet Train Section Between Surat And Bilimora To Open In 2027: Ashwini Vaishnaw When will the bullet train start? Passenger convenience won't be limited to speed and fares alone. Plans are underway to maintain regular service. Like the metro, trips can be increased or decreased based on passenger numbers. This will eliminate long waits for individual trains, and working people will be able to travel at their convenience.

At the designated speed, the bullet train will be able to travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad in one hour and 58 minutes. This is why it is being considered a new option for daily commuting between the cities, rather than just a high-speed train. The corridor is scheduled to be operational in phases, with the first phase opening in August 2027.