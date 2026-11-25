O Saathi Re Trailer: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali returns to intricate modern relationships with Netflix’s upcoming six-part drama O Saathi Re, directed by Arif Ali. Released today, November 25, 2026, the trailer introduces Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary as a couple heading towards divorce, while Arjun Rampal’s arrival deepens their emotional divide.

Rather than acting as the sole cause of their split, Arjun Rampal’s character acts as a catalyst that exposes existing insecurities and class differences inside their marriage. The O Saathi Re trailer shows that while internal insecurities already strain Roshni (Aditi Rao Hydari) and Karan’s (Avinash Tiwary) marriage, Arjun Rampal’s entry encourages Roshni to embrace her true self, turning quiet distance into an unavoidable family court divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) The O Saathi Re Trailer: What Really Triggers The Conflict? Opening and closing in a family court, the trailer contrasts Roshni and Karan’s warm hill-town romance with their tense city marriage. As Roshni enters an affluent social circle, she meets Pradyuman (Arjun Rampal), who urges her to stop suffocating under the pressure of being the 'good girl'. Meanwhile, Karan struggles with feelings of inadequacy, admitting that watching Roshni thrive in a 'high-class world' makes him feel they were never meant to share the same home.

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Avinash Tiwary noted that Karan’s devotion hides deep vulnerability, saying, “What I found particularly interesting about Karan is the absolute nature of his love. Roshni is his world, and so much of his identity is intertwined with being her husband.”

Aditi Rao Hydari explained that Roshni is searching for her own voice, saying, “Roshni is a woman trying to understand herself beyond the roles she has always played in other people’s lives.” Arjun Rampal added that Pradyuman “sees her beyond the identities she has always been associated with.”

ALSO READ: Avengers Doomsday Final Trailer: Fantastic Four Rescue Steve Rogers As Doctor Doom Threatens The MCU O Saathi Re Release Date Produced by Window Seat Films and co-written by Imtiaz Ali, Amogh Kanaskar, and Nidhi Sethia, all six episodes of O Saathi Re premiere on Netflix on December 4, 2026. FAQs 1. When is O Saathi Re releasing on Netflix? All six episodes of O Saathi Re will premiere on Netflix on 4 December 2026. 2. Who is in the lead cast of O Saathi Re? The series stars Aditi Rao Hydari as Roshni, Avinash Tiwary as Karan Naagar, and Arjun Rampal as Pradyuman. 3. Who directed and created O Saathi Re? O Saathi Re is created and showrun by Imtiaz Ali and directed by Arif Ali under Window Seat Films.