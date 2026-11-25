Host Karan Johar introduced Akshay Kumar alongside Ravi Kishan, dubbed the "Brad Pitt of Bihar". Karan shared that Akshay requested Ravi Kishan on the show to highlight his emotional side beyond his comedic persona.

Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, which premiered on JioHotstar on November 25, 2026.

Kishan opened up about his early struggles in acting and his father's strong disapproval of his career choice.

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He also entered with his catchphrase, "Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa," and recreated his viral dance hookstep with Akshay.

Akshay Kumar spoke about his strict eight-hour shift rule and how it affects casting offers from major producers.

ALSO READ: 'Seated For This One': Akshay Kumar Meets 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' Ravi Kishan On Koffee With Karan 9

Twinkle Khanna Prank Call During a game to earn five bonus points, Akshay called his wife Twinkle Khanna to get her to say, "Hey Karan, it's me." Instead, Twinkle scolded him for playing bhajans at 6:00 AM after a night of poor sleep. "Then you woke me up early in the morning. Who plays bhajans at 6 am? And on top of that, you're singing even louder like you're some Anup Jalota. How many times have I told you to at least shut the bathroom door properly?" she said.

Twinkle then asked whether Akshay was appearing on the show for free, adding that she was surprised he had agreed to do so. Johar joined the conversation and jokingly questioned whether she expected him to pay Akshay for appearing on the show. He also told her that the exchange would remain part of the episode. Where can you watch Koffee With Karan S9 new episode? Koffee With Karan S9 new episode is available to watch on JioHotstar.

FAQs

Is Koffee With Karan Season 9 the Final Season?

Yes: Karan Johar announced Season 9 as the show's final season, concluding a 22-year run across eight prior seasons.

What is the Koffee Hamper?

Rapid-fire winners receive a luxury gift hamper traditionally filled with high-end items such as gadgets, fragrances/candles, gourmet treats and luxury accessories.

What are the main segments in Koffee With Karan?

Episodes typically feature candid couch conversations, game rounds and the fast-paced Rapid Fire round.