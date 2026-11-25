Religious symbols often carry deep cultural, spiritual and historical meanings. While celebrities frequently experiment with fashion, beauty and accessories, their choices do not always go down well with audiences. From wearing traditional symbols as fashion statements to incorporating religious imagery into music videos and photoshoots, several Hollywood stars have faced criticism for their choices.

Over the years, celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Rihanna have found themselves at the centre of controversies involving religious symbols and cultural representation. While some faced accusations of cultural appropriation, others were criticised for allegedly disrespecting religious beliefs.

Here is a look at Hollywood celebrities who faced backlash over wearing or using religious symbols. 1. Selena Gomez – Bindi controversy during ‘Come & Get It’ performance Singer and actress Selena Gomez faced criticism in April 2013 after wearing a decorative bindi during her performance of ‘Come & Get It’ at the MTV Movie Awards.

The singer paired the forehead accessory with a Bollywood-inspired outfit and incorporated Indian musical elements into her performance. However, her fashion choice did not receive a positive response from everyone. Several Hindu organisations and religious leaders objected to the use of the bindi, explaining that it holds spiritual and religious significance in Hinduism. Hindu leader Rajan Zed reportedly called for the singer to apologise, stating that the bindi should not be treated as a fashion accessory.

Selena continued wearing the accessory during other televised performances, including her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The incident sparked a wider discussion about the difference between appreciating another culture and using its religious traditions for entertainment. 2. Kendall Jenner – Om and Trishul symbols on beachwear Supermodel Kendall Jenner recently found herself facing criticism over her beachwear during a holiday in the Bahamas with her sister Kylie Jenner. On November 25, 2026, pictures from the getaway attracted attention after Kendall was spotted wearing a mustard-yellow sarong featuring repeated prints of the Hindu symbol Om and Trishul. The outfit, which she paired with a black bikini, sparked criticism from several Indian social media users. Many questioned the decision to use sacred Hindu symbols on casual beachwear, arguing that religious imagery should not simply be treated as a fashion trend.

The controversy once again brought attention to the debate surrounding cultural appropriation and the use of religious symbols in celebrity fashion. ALSO READ: 'My Religion Is Not Your Fashion': Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash Over Bikini Dress With OM Symbol 3. Rihanna – Ganesha pendant controversy Pop star Rihanna also faced backlash in February 2021 after sharing a photograph in which she wore a necklace featuring Lord Ganesha. The singer was promoting her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection when she posted the picture wearing lavender silk shorts and a pendant depicting the Hindu deity. However, the photograph attracted criticism from members of the Hindu community. Several social media users questioned why a sacred religious figure was being used as an accessory in a lingerie promotional photograph. Ganesha is widely worshipped in Hinduism and is associated with wisdom, prosperity and success. Critics argued that the deity should not be used simply to create a fashionable look or promote a commercial product. The controversy also brought back attention to an earlier incident involving Rihanna. In October 2020, she had apologised to the Muslim community after a song featuring a sample of Islamic Hadith was used during her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Rihanna described the incident as an honest but careless mistake and acknowledged the concerns raised by people. 4. Kim Kardashian – Om earrings spark criticism Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian was criticised in June 2021 after wearing earrings featuring the Hindu symbol Om. The controversy began after Kim shared pictures from a glamorous photoshoot on social media. She was seen wearing a red sequin gown, a fur-lined coat and large diamond hoop earrings featuring the sacred symbol. Several followers objected to her styling choice, pointing out that Om is an important symbol in Hinduism and should not be reduced to a fashion accessory. Hindu leader Rajan Zed also reportedly expressed his disappointment and called the use of the symbol in the photoshoot inappropriate. Critics argued that religious symbols deserve respect, regardless of whether they are being used in fashion, beauty campaigns or celebrity photoshoots.

The incident added to the ongoing debate about how international fashion and entertainment personalities should approach cultural and religious imagery. As fashion continues to borrow inspiration from different parts of the world, the conversation around cultural appreciation versus cultural appropriation is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. FAQs Q1. Why did Selena Gomez face backlash for wearing a bindi? Selena Gomez faced criticism in 2013 for wearing a decorative bindi during her ‘Come & Get It’ performance at the MTV Movie Awards. Hindu groups objected to its use as a fashion accessory, highlighting its religious and spiritual significance.

Q2. Why was Kendall Jenner criticised for her outfit? Kendall Jenner attracted criticism in November 2026 after wearing a sarong featuring Om and Trishul symbols during her Bahamas holiday. Several social media users questioned the use of sacred Hindu symbols on beachwear.

Q3. Why did Rihanna face backlash over a Ganesha necklace? Rihanna faced criticism in February 2021 after wearing a pendant featuring Lord Ganesha in a photograph promoting her Savage X Fenty collection. Some members of the Hindu community called the styling disrespectful.