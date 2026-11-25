Two private screenings of Pakistani drama Dar-e-Nijaat in Bengaluru have been cancelled after the proposed events triggered criticism on social media. Police said neither organiser had obtained prior permission to hold the gatherings.

The screenings were scheduled for November 28 and December 5 at separate venues in the city. Invitations for both events mentioned Pakistani clothing as the dress code, which became a major point of objection among social media users.

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The controversy began after promotional posters for the gatherings circulated online. Several users questioned the decision to organise events around a Pakistani television show and called on the police to intervene.

A fan gathering and special watch party for the Pakistani drama Dar-E-Nijat is scheduled to take place on November 28 at Sheesh Kebab, Frazer Town, Bengaluru. The event will include snacks and a Persian/Arabian dinner, with an entry fee of ₹1,999 per person. Another fan gathering and screening of Dar-E-Nijat will take place on December 5 at Mowie Private Theatre in Bengaluru. Fans have been asked to wear "PAKISTANI ENSEMBLES" as the official dress code. Bookings for both regular and VIP seats are currently open. The organisers are screening Pakistani dramas, encouraging people to idolise Pakistani characters and even promoting the idea of wearing PAKISTANI OUTFITS. — Anviksha (@Anviksha_) November 24, 2026

Where Were The Screenings Planned?

The first event was organised by The Bloom Society Sisters' Club at Sheesh Kebab in Frazer Town, east Bengaluru. Marketed as a special screening, the event was to show Dar-e-Nijaat's 34th and 35th episodes, and finish off with a Persian and Arabic dinner. The ticket was priced at Rs 1,999.

The second meet was arranged by The Star Club at Mowie Private Theatre in Jayamahal Extension, which was slated to be held on December 5. This one too was marked as a private screening, and the attire for the screening was to be of Pakistani origin.