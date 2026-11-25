Bengaluru Namma Metro Update: In a major update for the residents, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun the trial run on the Phase 2A stations of the Blue Line. While providing details, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that the passenger service is likely to begin by mid-2027. He further stated that it will provide relief to the commuters travelling along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Trial Run Begins On Four Stations The minister further stated that the trial runs have currently begun across the first four stations, adding that it will be extended to other stations soon. He further stated that the corridor will benefit lakhs of commuters, adding that the metro line will also boost the financial activities in the city. The Blue Line is also set to cut the travel time and reduce traffic congestion in the key regions.

"An estimated 11-12 lakh people work along this stretch. The corridor is vital not only for the daily commute of thousands of employees but also for Bengaluru's economic activity and the wider growth of Karnataka and the country. The Metro is expected to provide a long-term public transport solution to the severe congestion commuters face along this stretch," Gowda said.

ALSO READ: Delhi: 22-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By Colleagues, 2 Women Among 3 Arrested Phase 2A Stations (Central Silk Board to KR Puram) - Central Silk Board - HSR Layout - Agara - Ibbaluru - Bellandur - Devarabeesanahalli - Kadubeesanahalli - Marathahalli - ISRO - Doddanekundi - DRDO Sports Complex - Saraswathi Nagar - KR Puram As per the officials, the entire Blue Line metro corridor between CSB and Bengaluru Airport is being built at an estimated cost of around Rs 20,000 crore and is expected to be finished by mid-2028. Once finished, the corridor will significantly benefit the flight passengers, giving them an alternative option to reach the airport.

ALSO READ: UP Polls: SP Names 5 Candidates, Saharanpur Picks Test Congress’ Seat-Sharing Plans Apart from this, the metro corridor is also set to benefit thousands of IT professionals by cutting the travel time and linking the residential regions to the IT parks.