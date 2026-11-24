Three people, including two women, have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 22-year-old woman in East Delhi's Preet Vihar. The survivor has accused two of her male colleagues of sexually assaulting her after a late-night party at a cafe, while alleging that other members of the group assisted them. Three other accused are absconding.

According to Delhi Police, eight people, including the survivor, went to Saltanate Cafe in Preet Vihar on Monday night. The woman and the accused reportedly worked together at a cafe in Karkardooma's Cross River Mall. #WATCH | Delhi Police say, "Three accused, including two women, arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 22-year-old woman in Preet Vihar area. Eight people had gone to a cafe in Preet Vihar last night and the cafe closed at 11.30 pm. But one of them has keys to the cafe, so they opened it and partied. They consumed alcohol and left the cafe around 3.30 am. After they left the cafe, they allegedly raped the girl. Case of gang rape registered. Three accused arrested; the search for the other accused is underway." (Visuals from the cafe) — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2026 ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Major Diversions Near Yashobhoomi, Greater Noida Expo Mart Till Nov 26; Check Alternative Routes The group continued partying even after the Preet Vihar cafe closed at 11:30 pm. One of the people present had the keys to the establishment, allowing them to reopen it and continue their gathering.

The group reportedly consumed alcohol and left the cafe at around 3:30 am on Tuesday. ALSO READ: Delhi MCD Toll Tax Byelaws: Commercial Vehicles May Now Face 5-Times Penalty For Unpaid Dues According to the police, the woman alleged that two men raped her after they left the cafe. She further accused the other members of the group of helping the two men in the alleged crime. Following her complaint, police registered a gang-rape case against six people, including four men and two women, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Three accused, including two women, have been arrested so far, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining three. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.