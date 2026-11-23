The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is cracking down harder on commercial vehicles that skip toll payments when they enter the city. Under the draft Toll Tax Bye-Laws 2026, each time a vehicle skips the toll, the owner could face a penalty five times the actual toll amount, along with the unpaid tax and any other charges.

The plan relies on automatic number plate recognition cameras and RFID readers to spot vehicles and check whether the toll has been paid. MCD has put the draft rules out for public comment, and people can send in objections or suggestions until 5 PM on 30 November 2026.

If someone doesn’t pay the toll, they’ll get an electronic notice giving them 72 hours to clear the amount along with the penalty. If someone misses the window, MCD can issue a warrant of distress against the vehicle. It may then be flagged as a defaulter, making it open to interception, detention and impounding.

ALSO READ: Jaipur-Delhi Travel Gets Expensive As NHAI Increases Toll Tax Across Key Plazas; Check Revised Rates The registration number also goes into a defaulter database. Until the warrant is sorted out, the owner loses the automatic right to get or renew monthly or quarterly passes, exemptions, concessions or any other toll-related benefits. Private Agencies May Handle Toll Collection MCD is open to bringing in private service providers to run parts of the toll system. These companies could install the tech, process payments, identify vehicles and flag cases of evasion. Enforcement power, though, stays with the corporation. The MCD Commissioner and authorised officers will still be the ones who can seize, detain or impound vehicles and recover the money owed.

ALSO READ: Bihar New Toll Tax Policy: Double Fine For Evasion, E-Notices For Defaulters; Check Steps To Raise Objections What Are The Proposed Toll Rates? The basic toll rates for commercial vehicles stay the same for now. What changes is the penalty- five times the toll for every wrongful passage. Each instance counts separately, so repeated evasion means repeated penalties.

Currently, the rates are Rs 100 per entry for taxis, tempos and Tata-407 type vehicles and Rs 2,000 for trucks with four or more axles. MCD has also floated a 5% annual increase, though that would need the corporation’s formal approval.

The exemptions for ambulances, fire engines, police cars, some government vehicles with red or amber lights, defense vehicles and hearses will remain unchanged.