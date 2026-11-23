In a shocking incident, at least four people were killed and three suffered serious injuries after a speeding Swift car collided with a truck during the early hours of Monday on the Delhi-Agra Highway. The car with MP 30 ZJ 2690 crashed onto the truck parked at the roadside.

Initial investigations suggest that the occupants of the car were travelling from Madhya Pradesh to visit Vrindavan. The accident occurred near the Chhatikara Bridge. All the injured were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Some are undergoing treatment at Sarvodaya Hospital. Doctors have reportedly declared four people dead. Investigation is carried out to find out the identity of the deceased and injured. The Swift car involved in the accident is registered in Madhya Pradesh.

Traffic on the national highway was temporarily disrupted due to the accident. Police removed the damaged car from the road and restored traffic. The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.