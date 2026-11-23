A woman in Gurugram accused her co-worker of allegedly raping her under the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo an abortion thrice, along with a swindling of Rs 35 lakh from her. The woman, a resident of Biwani in Haryana works at a bank at Sector 15. The two allegedly were in a live-in relationship in 2025. In a year, the duo parted ways and the woman married another person. However, things took an unexpected turn when the accused allegedly blackmailed the woman, leaking her private pictures.

The story started in 2025, when the two met in the bank in Gurugram. The two soon started to live together in Sector 9. During their courtship, the man disclosed that he was married and that his divorce case, which had been pending since 2018, was nearing completion.

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The Haryana woman registered an FIR on Friday, mentioning that she became pregnant on July 14, 2025, and the accused administered medication to her to induce an abortion.

Additionally, she claimed that the man forced her to undergo abortions on two other occasions, in August and December 2025. The woman said that the woman accused the man of swindling Rs 35 lakh from her during their relationship.

Marries Another, Starts Living With The Accused

In February 2026, the woman married another man from Bhiwani. However, she said the accused man threatened to make her private photos public; following this, she dissolved the marriage.

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The woman then returned to Gurugram and began living with the accused again, police said. The woman said she became pregnant once more in August 2026. This time, the accused blocked her phone number and fled.The woman approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which an FIR was registered on Friday. The matter is under investigation, and no arrest has been made so far, a Gurugram police spokesperson said.