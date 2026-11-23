Nepal PM Balen Shah LIVE Updates: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Monday received a warm ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi during his two-day state visit to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Shah on his arrival. The visit is expected to strengthen the close relationship between India and Nepal and improve cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

First Bilateral Visit To India Shah arrived in Delhi on Sunday for his first bilateral foreign visit since taking office as Nepal's Prime Minister in March 2026. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. According to Nepal's Foreign Secretary, Amrit Bahadur Rai, Shah is leading a 34-member government delegation from Kathmandu to India.

#WATCH | Nepali PM Balendra Shah and PM Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi (Video source: DD) https://t.co/8SAEO01gtF — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026 #WATCH | Delhi | Nepali PM Balendra Shah and PM Narendra Modi meet Indian and Nepali delegations, respectively, following the Nepali PM's ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Video source: DD) https://t.co/E68YWb5jOV — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026 ALSO READ: Ayodhya-Janakpur Train: PM Modi, Balen Shah To Flag Off New India-Nepal Service On Nov 23; Check Routes, Stops And Timings Bilateral Talks PM Shah is also scheduled to hold high-level bilateral talks with PM Modi today. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening diplomatic ties and expanding cooperation across key sectors, including hydropower, cross-border trade, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity. Both leaders will also review ongoing joint initiatives and explore new agreements aimed at fostering long-term partnership and mutual growth between India and Nepal. The two countries are also expected to sign and exchange several agreements to improve cooperation in different sectors.

Energy Projects And Railway Connectivity Following their talks, the two Prime Ministers will jointly inaugurate several projects related to the energy sector. They are also expected to virtually flag off the Saryu-Kamala Express, which will connect Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh with Janakpur in Nepal. The railway link is expected to improve travel and connectivity between the two countries.

Nepal Expects A Historic Visit Earlier on Sunday, Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle has expressed hope that Shah's visit to India will be an important moment in relations between the two countries. Speaking about the visit, he said that Nepal expects it to be historic. The visit highlights the importance Nepal gives to its relationship with India.

#WATCH | Delhi | "We expect this visit to be historic" says Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Waglé on Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's state visit to India https://t.co/d8602VlaVc — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026 ALSO READ: Rail, Power, Border Disputes: 10 Big Issues As Nepal's Balendra Shah Meets PM Modi