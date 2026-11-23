Several incidents that have been reported in Ghaziabad over the past year have raised concerns among security agencies about suspected terror networks linked to Pakistan. In some cases, local youth were allegedly being influenced and recruited by spreading the ideology of terrorist organisations.

In other cases, cameras were installed by the accused near sensitive locations to keep a watch, reportedly on the instructions of handlers based in Pakistan, Jagran.com reported. Investigators are now looking into possible Pakistani links to the explosion outside a police outpost and fake social media posts that were allegedly circulated to create communal tension. Although the police have arrested several people and investigated these incidents separately, the role of those operating from Pakistan and their wider network remains unclear. There is no clear evidence yet to show that all these incidents are connected to one network. However, security agencies are looking into possible links between them. The police are trying to find out whether they have been able to reach the Pakistan-based handlers after arresting their local contacts. They are also investigating who funded these activities and whether digital evidence from the different cases points to common contacts.

Six arrested for spreading Jaish-e-Mohammed terror ideology In March 2026, the arrest of six people from Nahal village in Mussoorie brought a suspected terror network under the scanner of security agencies. The Ghaziabad Police arrested the six for allegedly carrying out anti-national activities and spreading the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to the police, their social media surveillance teams found that several people in the village were involved in these activities. The accused allegedly watched and shared social media content related to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Pakistan-based terrorist Farhatullah Ghori. During the investigation, police also found that they were allegedly spreading terrorist ideology and looking to influence others. Spy network sending information to Pakistan Just two days after these arrests, police uncovered another suspected network in the Kaushambi police station area. The network was allegedly working for handlers based in Pakistan. The accused reportedly installed cameras fitted with SIM cards near railway stations and other sensitive locations. They allegedly used these cameras to take photographs and record videos, which were then sent to their handlers in Pakistan. Railway stations and military installations were among the locations being monitored.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad On High Alert After Threat Email Warns Of 26/11-Like Attacks To Avenge Lateef Bhatt's Killing The accused were reportedly recruited through social media and encrypted messaging apps. They were given instructions about which railway stations to film, which areas to monitor, what angles to capture and when to share location details. A total of 21 people, including women and minors, were arrested in the case. The police submitted reports concerning five minors to the Juvenile Justice Board. In September, the NIA filed a charge sheet against 13 accused. The investigation also exposed a network that allegedly supplied SIM cards and OTPs using fake identity documents and pre-activated SIM cards. The network had links across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Bihar, Maharashtra and Nepal. The investigation is still underway. Vasundhara police outpost blast The explosion outside the Vasundhara police outpost on November 6 once again raised concerns among security agencies. A delivery worker was injured in the blast. During the investigation, suspicions emerged about the possible involvement of a network linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti. However, the role of a Pakistan-based network in the blast has not yet been officially confirmed. ALSO READ: Delhi On High Alert: Drones, Paragliders And Wedding Laser Shows Banned Near IGI Airport Amid Terror Threat A fake video of a mosque attack circulated on social media. In another incident, a fake video claiming to show an attack on a mosque in Ghaziabad was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on November 19. The video raised concerns about attempts to create communal tension in the area. A cyber investigation has also pointed to a possible Pakistan link. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.