He added, "Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response."

Why Was Saurav Das Stopped At Delhi Airport?

The development follows Das being stopped by immigration officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 23, shortly before his scheduled departure for London.

The CJP spokesperson was travelling to the UK for engagements involving Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Edinburgh. He was also scheduled to participate in a panel discussion organised by the Oxford Union.

Das alleged that the government was preventing him from travelling because of his association with the Cockroach movement. He questioned why his passport, issued in 2019 after police verification, was being flagged several years later.

According to reports, the discrepancy concerns his place of birth, with Chennai reportedly mentioned in his passport despite his claim that he was born in Delhi. Government sources have also pointed to inconsistencies in personal details across different official documents.