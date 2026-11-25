- MEA explained show-cause notice to CJP's Saurav Das.
- Passport discrepancies led to UK travel halt for Das.
- Das given seven days to clarify place of birth.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has explained the procedure behind the show-cause notice issued to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das after he was stopped from travelling to the United Kingdom over alleged discrepancies in his passport details. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said applicants must provide accurate information while applying for passports and that discrepancies reported by authorities can lead to a show-cause notice.
Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued the notice to Das on November 23, seeking an explanation about his place of birth. He has been given seven days to respond and has been advised not to use his passport until he submits his reply.
#WATCH | Delhi: On a show-cause notice issued to Saurav Das following his foreign travel disruption, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter. Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response." "When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies, brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder). This notice asks the individual to explain the discrepancies or inconsistencies that have emerged in relation to the information they originally provided..." (Source: MEA)— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026
"The passport application process requires the applicant to provide accurate information. If, at any stage, a discrepancy is noted or reported by the authorities, amounting to a suppression of facts, we issue a show-cause notice to the applicant, allowing them to present their side of the matter," ANI quoted Jaiswal.
ALSO READ: Saurav Das Moves Delhi High Court After Being Stopped From Travelling To UK; Hearing Tomorrow
Recommended For You
He added, "Based on reports received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das on November 23, 2026, requesting a clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until he had submitted his response."
Why Was Saurav Das Stopped At Delhi Airport?
The development follows Das being stopped by immigration officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on November 23, shortly before his scheduled departure for London.
The CJP spokesperson was travelling to the UK for engagements involving Oxford, Cambridge, the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Edinburgh. He was also scheduled to participate in a panel discussion organised by the Oxford Union.
Das alleged that the government was preventing him from travelling because of his association with the Cockroach movement. He questioned why his passport, issued in 2019 after police verification, was being flagged several years later.
According to reports, the discrepancy concerns his place of birth, with Chennai reportedly mentioned in his passport despite his claim that he was born in Delhi. Government sources have also pointed to inconsistencies in personal details across different official documents.
MEA Says Applicants Must Explain Discrepancies
Explaining the procedure followed in such cases, Jaiswal said the responsibility to provide correct information rests with passport applicants. He added that the show-cause process gives individuals an opportunity to explain any inconsistencies before the authorities decide on further action.
"When an individual applies for a passport and fills out the application form, it is implicit that they must provide correct information. If we identify any shortcomings or discrepancies, brought to our attention by the authorities, the established procedure is to issue a show-cause notice to the applicant (or the passport holder)," he said.
ALSO READ: 'If You Love Modi, You Cannot Skip This Video': Abhijeet Dipke's High Praise For PM Modi, But There's A Catch
The MEA spokesperson said the notice seeks an explanation from the applicant regarding discrepancies in the information originally submitted. Das's response will therefore be relevant to the passport office's further examination of the matter.
The notice has also advised him against using the passport for international travel until he submits his explanation. The passport authority will consider his response before deciding the next course of action.