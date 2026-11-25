Planning to travel on the Namo Bharat train? Keep track of your ticket's validity and journey timings to avoid additional charges. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has specified different time limits for entering stations, completing journeys and exiting at the same station. It has also introduced a Trip Pass facility for regular commuters, allowing them to purchase multiple journeys in advance using their National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

How Can You Book A Namo Bharat Ticket? Passengers can buy Namo Bharat tickets in three ways. They can purchase a paper QR ticket from ticket counters or automatic ticket vending machines at stations, use an NCMC card, or book a QR ticket using the Namo Bharat Connect Mobile App.

ALSO READ: Two New Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat To Cut Travel Time To 50 Mins During Peak Morning, Evening Hours; Timings, Stoppages NCMC cards can also be purchased and recharged at station ticket counters. How Long Is A Namo Bharat Ticket Valid? Passengers holding QR tickets must scan their QR ticket to enter the gate within 240 minutes (four hours) from the time of purchase. Time limits for a journey within the system also apply once the gate has been passed.

Passengers using two different stations will have 180 minutes to complete a journey, while passengers using the same station to start and finish their journey will have 20 minutes. Failure to follow these time limits can lead to additional charges. Passengers should also ensure that they travel to the destination mentioned on their tickets. Namo Bharat Introduces Trip Pass Facility For regular commuters, NCRTC has introduced a Trip Pass facility that allows NCMC cardholders to purchase multiple journeys in advance instead of repeatedly buying tickets or recharging their cards. The facility is available for both Standard and Premium coaches. Passengers can choose from options ranging from one to 40 trips, depending on their travel requirements. What Are The Trip Pass Validity Rules? The validity of a Trip Pass depends on the number of journeys purchased: * 1-trip pass: Valid for 15 days * 2, 5 and 10-trip passes: Valid for 30 days * 15 and 20-trip passes: Valid for 60 days * 40-trip pass: Valid for 90 days The one, two, five and 10-trip passes are non-refundable. The 15, 20 and 40-trip passes can be refunded after a deduction of Rs 200 as an administrative charge. What Are The Conditions For Using A Trip Pass? The Trip Pass can be used only on the stations that are chosen at the time of purchase. With each journey on an NCMC card from source station to destination station, a trip is debited from the Trip Pass automatically.

Passengers can make multiple journeys with the pass in one day, as long as the direction of travel remains between the same two stations. ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj Rush: Namo Bharat To Run 32 Extra Train Trips On Delhi-Meerut Corridor On Nov 11 | Check Frequency When a passenger disembarks prior to the end destination or proceeds past the end destination, the relevant normal fare shall be deducted from the NCMC card Global Wallet, rather than the Trip Pass. The card user should load the card with enough value to compensate for the additional fare.

The Trip Pass is available for sale at counters located adjacent to the automatic fare collection gates at Namo Bharat stations. Passes can be recharged at Electronic Fare Collection Offices and ticket vending machines.