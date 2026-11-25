SP-Congress Seat Sharing: A fresh political flashpoint has emerged between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two parties are trading barbs over seat-sharing, raising questions about their alliance and the number of seats each should contest.

Congress has reportedly sought 120 seats for the 2027 Assembly elections. The SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has reportedly offered Congress 26 seats in its initial proposal and asked the party to identify more constituencies where its candidates have a strong chance of winning.

The wide gap between the two demands highlights the challenge of reaching a seat-sharing agreement. But how many seats does Congress actually deserve in Uttar Pradesh? Should the party receive a bigger share?

What Do 2024 Lok Sabha Results Say?

The 2024 Lok Sabha election results offer an important starting point for assessing Congress's claim.

The SP-Congress alliance won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats. The SP secured 37 seats, while Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested.

Congress's performance gave it a stronger bargaining position than it had after the 2022 Assembly elections. It indicated that the party could still win seats in Uttar Pradesh when fighting alongside the SP.

However, the results also made clear that the SP remained the stronger partner. It won significantly more seats and continued to have a much wider political presence across the state.

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What Supports Congress's Demand for 120 Seats?

Congress has a few reasons to seek a larger share of seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it won six of the 17 seats it contested, giving it a winning rate of around 35 per cent. This performance helped the party regain some political ground in Uttar Pradesh and strengthened its position in alliance negotiations.