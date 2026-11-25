- Congress seeks 120 seats for 2027 UP Assembly polls.
- Samajwadi Party initially offered Congress only 26 seats.
- 2024 Lok Sabha results strengthen Congress's bargaining power.
SP-Congress Seat Sharing: A fresh political flashpoint has emerged between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) just months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two parties are trading barbs over seat-sharing, raising questions about their alliance and the number of seats each should contest.
Congress has reportedly sought 120 seats for the 2027 Assembly elections. The SP, led by Akhilesh Yadav, has reportedly offered Congress 26 seats in its initial proposal and asked the party to identify more constituencies where its candidates have a strong chance of winning.
The wide gap between the two demands highlights the challenge of reaching a seat-sharing agreement. But how many seats does Congress actually deserve in Uttar Pradesh? Should the party receive a bigger share?
What Do 2024 Lok Sabha Results Say?
The 2024 Lok Sabha election results offer an important starting point for assessing Congress's claim.
The SP-Congress alliance won 43 of Uttar Pradesh's 80 Lok Sabha seats. The SP secured 37 seats, while Congress won six of the 17 seats it contested.
Congress's performance gave it a stronger bargaining position than it had after the 2022 Assembly elections. It indicated that the party could still win seats in Uttar Pradesh when fighting alongside the SP.
However, the results also made clear that the SP remained the stronger partner. It won significantly more seats and continued to have a much wider political presence across the state.
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What Supports Congress's Demand for 120 Seats?
Congress has a few reasons to seek a larger share of seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it won six of the 17 seats it contested, giving it a winning rate of around 35 per cent. This performance helped the party regain some political ground in Uttar Pradesh and strengthened its position in alliance negotiations.
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Its performance was also a clear improvement over the 2022 Assembly elections, when Congress won just two of the state's 403 seats, with a vote share of 2.33 per cent. The SP, meanwhile, won 111 seats.
These figures explain why Congress believes it deserves more seats than it received in the previous Assembly election. However, its 2024 performance does not automatically justify a demand for 120 seats.
Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are fought on different issues. Voter preferences can change depending on local candidates, regional concerns and political circumstances. A party's success in a general election does not guarantee the same results in an Assembly election.
ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Congress Seeks 120 Seats As Akhilesh Yadav Highlights Winnability Factor
Why SP May Resist a Bigger Share for Congress
For Akhilesh Yadav and the SP, the focus is likely to be on the strength of individual candidates and their chances of winning particular constituencies.
The SP has a stronger electoral record in Uttar Pradesh and won 111 Assembly seats in 2022, compared with Congress's two. It can therefore argue that seat-sharing should reflect the parties' relative strength on the ground.
Congress, on the other hand, wants its improved performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to be recognised. It is likely to argue that the results show the party has regained some support and deserves a larger role in the alliance.
Ultimately, the debate is not simply about how many seats Congress wants or how many the SP is willing to offer. It is about finding a formula that reflects the parties' current political strength, gives both sides a fair share and maximises the alliance's chances of winning the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.