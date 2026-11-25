In a disturbing incident, around 12 passengers were injured after the Kanpur Express was attacked with stones on Tuesday night. The incident took place near the Juhi Outer Cabin in Kanpur. According to reports, a passenger who failed to board the train allegedly threw stones at it as it passed. A group of young boys was also reportedly involved in the incident.

According to Jagran.com, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured passengers. Preparations are underway to register an FIR in connection with the incident.

Train No. 14153 (Kanpur Express) was targeted, leaving around a dozen passengers injured. Some passengers reportedly rushed to the upper berths to protect themselves from the attack.

Urgent attention needed from @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @Uppolice A group of young boys at Juhi Outer Cabin, Kanpur, pelted Train No. 14153 (Kanpur Express) with stones. Around a dozen passengers were injured. People had to move to upper berths to save themselves. https://t.co/G60b7Cwr7Y

The accused fled the scene, and police are searching for those responsible. Further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident, stones were allegedly thrown at Train No. 12290 (Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express) on September 26, damaging the window glass of three coaches. The incident took place as the train passed Borkhedi Station in Maharashtra.

The windows of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5 developed cracks after an unidentified person allegedly threw a stone or another object at the train from outside. No passengers were injured, and no loss of belongings was reported.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were informed about the incident at around 8:46 pm.

Following the report, RPF and GRP personnel conducted a search in the Borkhedi-Sindhi section, covering the area between kilometre 803 and kilometre 796.