Pakistani dramas have earned a special place among television audiences because of their emotional storytelling, memorable characters and powerful performances. From heart-breaking love stories to inspiring journeys of self-discovery, several popular Pakistani serials have been adapted from famous Urdu novels.

Interestingly, some of the most loved shows, including Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Parizaad, were originally written as novels before being brought to television. If you enjoy watching Pakistani dramas and are looking for your next binge-watch, here are five highly regarded novel-based shows you should add to your watchlist.

Note: Several Pakistani shows were removed from Indian OTT libraries following restrictions on Pakistan-origin digital content. Some Pakistani broadcasters’ official YouTube channels have also faced geo-blocking in India. 5 Best Pakistani Dramas Based On Novels 1. Humsafar (2011) Based on: Humsafar

Author: Farhat Ishtiaq

Lead cast: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Naveen Waqar, Atiqa Odho and Hina Khawaja Bayat

Director: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat One of the most popular Pakistani romantic dramas, Humsafar continues to be remembered for the chemistry between Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. The show is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel of the same name, with the author also writing the television adaptation.

Where to watch in India: HUM TV’s official YouTube channel has uploaded the drama, but its availability in India may be restricted due to regional blocking. Netflix’s Indian listing currently says the show is unavailable in the country. 2. Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012) Based on: Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Author: Umera Ahmed

Lead cast: Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Samina Peerzada, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh and Sheheryar Munawar

Director: Sultana Siddiqui If you enjoy romantic dramas with strong female characters, Zindagi Gulzar Hai deserves a place on your watchlist. Starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, the show is based on Umera Ahmed’s novel of the same name.

Where to watch in India: Netflix previously streamed the show in India, but it is no longer available there according to JustWatch’s current listing. HUM TV’s official YouTube uploads may also face regional restrictions. ALSO READ: 10 Pakistani Dramas Perfect To Watch In India With Your Family 3. Parizaad (2021) Based on: Parizaad

Author: Hashim Nadeem

Lead cast: Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nauman Ijaz, Mashal Khan, Urwa Hocane and Saboor Aly

Director: Shahzad Kashmiri Unlike conventional romantic dramas, Parizaad tells a deeply moving story about self-worth, identity, ambition and the meaning of success. The show is adapted from Hashim Nadeem’s popular Urdu novel of the same name.

Where to watch in India: HUM TV has released official episodes of Parizaad on YouTube. However, the channel’s content has faced geo-blocking in India, so viewers should check regional availability before accessing it. ALSO READ: 5 Pakistani Dramas Like Meri Zindagi Hai Tu To Add To Your Weekend Binge Watch List 4. Bin Roye (2016) Based on: Bin Roye Ansoo

Author: Farhat Ishtiaq

Lead cast: Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Armeena Rana Khan, Javed Sheikh and Zeba Bakhtiar

Directors: Haissam Hussain, Shahzad Kashmiri and Momina Duraid If you love emotional love triangles and complicated relationships, Bin Roye is another Pakistani drama worth exploring. The show is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s best-selling socio-romantic novel Bin Roye Ansoo.

Where to watch in India: The full drama has been uploaded by HUM TV on its official YouTube channel. However, regional restrictions may prevent viewers in India from accessing the episodes. 5. Shehr-e-Zaat (2012) Based on: Shehr-e-Zaat

Author: Umera Ahmed

Lead cast: Mahira Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Mohib Mirza

Director: Sarmad Sultan Khoosat For viewers who enjoy dramas with deeper emotional and spiritual themes, Shehr-e-Zaat is a noteworthy adaptation. Written by Umera Ahmed, the story explores the difference between worldly desires and inner happiness.

Where to watch in India: The drama is associated with HUM TV’s catalogue. However, a currently accessible, verified legal streaming option in India could not be confirmed. Viewers can check HUM TV’s official digital listings for regional availability. Note: Streaming rights and regional restrictions can change. Check the official platform’s India catalogue before subscribing or searching for individual episodes. Avoid unofficial uploads that may infringe copyright. FAQs 1. Which Pakistani dramas are based on famous novels? Some popular Pakistani dramas based on novels include Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Parizaad, Bin Roye and Shehr-e-Zaat. 2. Is Humsafar based on a novel? Yes. Humsafar is based on the Urdu novel of the same name by Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq, who also wrote the television screenplay. 3. Is Parizaad based on a real story or a book? Parizaad is based on a fictional Urdu novel written by Hashim Nadeem. The drama stars Ahmed Ali Akbar in the titular role. 4. Which Pakistani dramas are based on Umera Ahmed’s novels? Popular adaptations of Umera Ahmed’s novels include Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehr-e-Zaat and Alif.