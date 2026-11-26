Actor-politician Ravi Kishan spoke about his difficult early years and his father's strong opposition to his acting dreams on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. He said his father once wanted to kill him for choosing to act.

During the conversation, Ravi Kishan said his family strongly disapproved of his interest in performing arts in the 1990s. 'Isko Maar Hi Dete Hain': Ravi Kishan's Father Recalling an incident from his amateur theatre days, he said, "My father was a priest and he used to do this milk business. He wanted me to continue doing that business or maybe a government job."

He added, "Then while doing amateur theatre here and there, I once wore a saree and took part in a Ram Leela. Following that my father gave me a sound thrashing. He kept asking me, 'Do you want to be a dancer?'"

Kishan explained that a career in cinema was not acceptable in his home at that time. Tensions rose so high that his mother helped him leave the house to escape his father's anger. Describing how severe his father's reaction was, he added, "My father wanted to kill me. He used to say, 'Yeh ladka kalank banega, isko maar hi dete hain'." ALSO READ - Koffee With Karan 9 Full Episode Recap: Moments You Cannot Miss From Akshay Kumar, Ravi Kishan's Appearance Ravi Kishan had spoken about the same experience in a 2024 conversation with Shubhankar Mishra. He said his mother was afraid his father might seriously hurt him after the confrontation. She felt that leaving home was the safest choice. She gave him Rs 500 and said, "Take the train and leave, or he'll kill you. You run away'. That's how I ended up in Mumbai at such a young age."

Ravi Kishan's Journey Across Cinema And Politics Ravi Kishan went on to build a name across several Indian film industries. He started his acting career in Hindi cinema in the 1990s and later became hugely popular through Bhojpuri cinema. His best-known films include Tere Naam, Mukkabaaz and Laapataa Ladies. He is also a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur. ALSO READ - 'Seated For This One': Akshay Kumar Meets 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' Ravi Kishan On Koffee With Karan 9 View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality) Earlier in the episode, Karan Johar introduced the unlikely pair by welcoming Akshay Kumar as a Bollywood superstar. He presented Ravi Kishan as the 'Brad Pitt of Bihar'. Kishan made his entry with his popular catchphrase, "Zindagi jhandwa, phir bhi ghamandwa." FAQ 1. What did Ravi Kishan say about his father on the show?

He said his father was a priest who also ran a milk business and wanted him to take up that work or a government job. He recalled being beaten after he wore a saree for a Ram Leela performance. He also said his father wanted to kill him over his acting ambitions.

2. Where can I watch Koffee With Karan Season 9? The last season of Koffee With Karan airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on JioHotstar. 3. Which films is Ravi Kishan known for? He is known for Tere Naam, Mukkabaaz and Laapataa Ladies. He began in Hindi cinema in the 1990s and gained wide popularity in Bhojpuri cinema. He is also the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur.