In the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Akshay Kumar revealed that he has been following an eight-hour work schedule for many years now. The actor opened up about his disciplined routine and explained how his refusal to work beyond eight hours has cost him films.

Host Karan Johar weighed in on the topic and backed Deepika Padukone’s demand for an eight-hour working policy in Bollywood too. He questioned why her demand became a part of the controversy when male superstars have followed limited working hours for years.

During the conversation in Koffee With Karan, Karan praised Akshay Kumar’s professionalism, hard work and his support towards debutant directors. Akshay revealed that he works eight hours a day and how his approach has affected his casting opportunities.

"There's also the fact that a lot of big people don't want to cast me," the actor said.

Explaining the reason, Akshay added, "They say I work for only eight hours. But they forget that I don't even go to my vanity van for those eight hours."

According to Akshay, he works for eight hours, sleeps for another eight, spends approximately two hours on his fitness and dedicates the remaining time to his family and personal routine.

Karan Johar Backs Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand

The conversation brought the spotlight back to Deepika Padukone, whose demand for an eight-hour workday became a major talking point in 2025.

Supporting the decision, Karan questioned why Deepika was backlashed for setting boundaries around her professional commitments. He said that he respected her decision as a producer and believed she had every right to ask for a fixed working schedule.

"When she says something like this, I don't know why it's made into such a big deal. It's her right. She's earned that right," Karan said.

"There is sometimes this gender disparity that happens, and it's not fair," he added.

Karan also made his position clear by saying that if a male superstar could request fixed working hours, a female superstar should be entitled to the same.

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How Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Demand Became A Debate

Deepika's working-hour controversy started in May 2025 after having differences with the makers of Spirit. She subsequently parted ways with the project.

Later, production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she would not be part of the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, stating that there was no partnership or understanding.

Deepika subsequently addressed the criticism in interviews, arguing that male actors had followed eight-hour shifts for years without attracting similar attention.

In an interview with Brut India, she said, "In the Indian film industry, there are a lot of male actors who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it has never made headlines."

She also told CNBC-TV18 that being a woman should not make her request appear pushy, reiterating that male superstars had been following similar schedules without facing the same scrutiny.

The latest Koffee With Karan conversation has brought an existing Bollywood debate into sharper focus. Akshay's experience and Karan's support for Deepika raise an important question about why identical professional boundaries can attract different reactions depending on who makes the request.