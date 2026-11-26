In the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Scout OP (Tanmay Singh) spoke to Gullu after the house lights went off and talked about the many ways Love Gill looked after him while they were together. She made sure he ate on time, oiled his hair, and even washed his underwear.
His account of their equation was not what viewers might have expected.
Scout OP Opens Up About His Bond With Love Gill
Scout began the conversation by thinking back on how much time he had put into the friendship.
"Ek insaan ke peeche maine kitna time kharab kiya hai." Next, he described how Love kept him on his daily schedule. "Ye make sure karti thi ki main time pe khana kha raha hoon, sab kuch kar raha hoon."
He then said he had once asked Love to oil his hair every day, and that she kept doing it. His next revelation made Gullu burst out laughing. Scout said, "Chaddi tak dhoyi hai."
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Scout also remembered how the two often sat on the same bed and talked for long stretches. "Wo bistar hub ban chuka tha." He then mimicked the way Love would hold eye contact, saying, "30-30 second tak dekhe ja rahi hai."
To describe how she treated him, he compared it to a mouse being lured with food. "Aisa hota hai na chuha daud raha hai usko khana de rahe hain, idhar chal idhar chal."
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The promo puts the spotlight back on their complicated equation. Scout goes over moments from the friendship and says he regrets the time he spent on it.
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Both contestants have repeatedly called their bond one between siblings, though the way they interact still draws questions from viewers.
Bigg Boss 20 airs every day on Colors at 10:30 PM, and episodes stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM.
FAQ
1. What did Scout OP reveal about Love Gill?
Scout said Love made sure he ate on time, oiled his hair daily, and even washed his underwear.
2. How do Scout and Love describe their bond?
Both have consistently denied romantic connection and called it a brother-sister relationship.
3. Where can I watch Bigg Boss 20?
It airs daily on Colors at 10:30 PM and streams on JioHotstar at 9 PM.