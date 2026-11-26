In the latest Bigg Boss 20 promo, Scout OP (Tanmay Singh) spoke to Gullu after the house lights went off and talked about the many ways Love Gill looked after him while they were together. She made sure he ate on time, oiled his hair, and even washed his underwear.

His account of their equation was not what viewers might have expected.

Scout OP Opens Up About His Bond With Love Gill

Scout began the conversation by thinking back on how much time he had put into the friendship.

"Ek insaan ke peeche maine kitna time kharab kiya hai." Next, he described how Love kept him on his daily schedule. "Ye make sure karti thi ki main time pe khana kha raha hoon, sab kuch kar raha hoon."

He then said he had once asked Love to oil his hair every day, and that she kept doing it. His next revelation made Gullu burst out laughing. Scout said, "Chaddi tak dhoyi hai."

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Scout also remembered how the two often sat on the same bed and talked for long stretches. "Wo bistar hub ban chuka tha." He then mimicked the way Love would hold eye contact, saying, "30-30 second tak dekhe ja rahi hai."