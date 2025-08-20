Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: Directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, the historical drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu has arrived on streaming platforms less than a month after its theatrical release. Produced by AM Rathnam, the film stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, and Nidhhi Agerwal in lead roles. Released on 24th July, it received a lukewarm response despite high expectations, and is now available for audiences to enjoy online from home.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Hari Hara Veera Mallu confirmed that the film will premiere on Prime Video on 20th August. Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “A tale of rebellion, rage and righteousness. The storm that started in theatres now takes over your screens. Watch the saga of #HariHaraVeeraMallu Sword vs Spirit unfold from AUGUST 20 only on @PrimeVideoIN.” The Telugu movie drops on August 20th on Amazon Prime Video. While the digital release has created buzz, not everyone was pleased with the timing. One fan commented, “I don’t really like it coming to TV this soon… that theatre magic was on another level.” A viewer wrote, “Please release with removing all poor VFX content and proper editing. Thank you for your services and bye!”

About Telugu Movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Hari Hara Veera Mallu was highly anticipated as it marked Pawan Kalyan’s first release since becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Known for avoiding film promotions in the past, the actor actively participated in marketing efforts this time, travelling across the country to promote the film. The story follows Veera Mallu (played by Pawan Kalyan), an outlaw who sets out on a daring mission to retrieve the legendary Koh-i-Noor diamond from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, portrayed by Bobby Deol. Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead in this lavishly mounted period action drama.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit is co-written by Sai Madhav Burra, Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, and Abhimanyu Srivastava, with music composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravaani. The Telugu film also features Anupam Kher, Sathyaraj, Nora Fatehi, Nargis Fakhri, Nassar, and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles. The film is now streaming on Prime Video in Telugu, with Tamil and Malayalam dubs, available in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.