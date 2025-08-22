What Is The Story Of Kammattam?

The plot of the crime thriller series revolves around a suspicious death of Samuel Umman, which initially looks like a road accident. Circle Inspector Antonio George senses something wrong when a necklace goes missing from the scene. His pursuit uncovers Shaji, an auto driver with a criminal past, who is soon found dead in a quarry. The mystery become more deeper, as the police investigate the matter. It unfolds is a chilling web of deceit, silence and buried secrets that begin to surface. The show features Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev and Jins Bhaskar. It has been directed by Shan Thulasidharan and produced by Arjun Ravindran.

Lead actor Sudev Nair said, “Kammattam has been one of my career's most challenging and rewarding journeys. The character I play demanded emotional depth and honesty in portraying human behavior’s silences, fears, and contradictions. Stories like these linger long after the cameras stop rolling, and I’m proud it has found its home as ZEE5’s first Malayalam original. Releasing on September 5th, just in time for Onam, a festival of new beginnings, this series feels especially significant. For me, Kammattam marks a turning point where our stories, deeply rooted in Kerala yet universal in appeal, will reach audiences across India and the world. I believe viewers will not only be gripped by the suspense but also resonate with the real emotions at its heart.”