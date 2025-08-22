- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 03:45 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kammattam Trailer: Sudev Nair is set to bring a gripping tale of a crime that shook Kerala from its core which is linked with bank scam. The trailer initially give a glimpse into a road accident, which is actually not an accident but has been pretended to be. As the investigation continues, it can be seen the victim’s death is connected to a bigger bank scam. The thrilling trailer was launched by popular Malayalam star Tovino Thomas today on X (formerly known as Twitter). With the trailer release, the makers have also announced Kammattam’s release date.
When And Where To Watch Kammattam Online?
The Malayalam web series Kammattan is slated to release on the occasion of Onam festival, on September 5 on Zee5. While launching the trailer, Tovino Thomas wrote, “Happy to share the trailer of my dear friend Sudev Nair’s Kammattam. Wishing him and the whole team the best. Excited to watch it this Onam, Sept 5th on Zee5. #Kammattam Premiers 5th September on ZEE5.”
Happy to share the trailer of my dear friend Sudev Nair’s Kammattam.— Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) August 22, 2025
Wishing him and the whole team the best 🤗https://t.co/6SjwtVWFdI
Excited to watch it this Onam, Sept 5th on Zee5.#Kammattam Premiers 5th September on ZEE5@TheSudevNair @ZeeKeralam #ShanThulasidharan… pic.twitter.com/Hz6irklKu8
What Is The Story Of Kammattam?
The plot of the crime thriller series revolves around a suspicious death of Samuel Umman, which initially looks like a road accident. Circle Inspector Antonio George senses something wrong when a necklace goes missing from the scene. His pursuit uncovers Shaji, an auto driver with a criminal past, who is soon found dead in a quarry. The mystery become more deeper, as the police investigate the matter. It unfolds is a chilling web of deceit, silence and buried secrets that begin to surface. The show features Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Vivya Santh, Akhil Kavalayoor, Sreerekha, Arun Sol, Jordy Poojar, Ajay Vasudev and Jins Bhaskar. It has been directed by Shan Thulasidharan and produced by Arjun Ravindran.
Lead actor Sudev Nair said, “Kammattam has been one of my career's most challenging and rewarding journeys. The character I play demanded emotional depth and honesty in portraying human behavior’s silences, fears, and contradictions. Stories like these linger long after the cameras stop rolling, and I’m proud it has found its home as ZEE5’s first Malayalam original. Releasing on September 5th, just in time for Onam, a festival of new beginnings, this series feels especially significant. For me, Kammattam marks a turning point where our stories, deeply rooted in Kerala yet universal in appeal, will reach audiences across India and the world. I believe viewers will not only be gripped by the suspense but also resonate with the real emotions at its heart.”