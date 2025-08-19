Kannappa OTT Release: Vishnu Manchu's legendary epic Kannappa, which is scheduled to debut on OTT, has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation. According to reports, the film will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video and will be released in theaters on June 27, 2025. During the film's promotion, Vishnu Manchu assured fans that Kannappa will be available in theaters for ten weeks. Vishnu Manchu's most ambitious home production to date was the Telugu epic.

Kannappa would not be released on OTT until ten weeks after the movie's theatrical release date, stated Vishnu Manchu during the promotions. The majority of OTT platforms, however, released the content on or before the 30-day mark. ALSO READ - Will Kannappa Have A Prequel? Vishnu Manchu Gives A Big Hint, Says ‘A Leading Director Called Me…’ When And Where To Watch Kannappa? Kannappa will be available on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2025. According to an OTTPlay report, the makers are awaiting official confirmation that the Telugu epic would reach a wider audience. Vishnu Manchu, who led the movie, also wrote the screenplay. For the unversed, Kannappa was made under the home banner, with the backing of his father, Mohan Babu.

Kannappa Cast And Plot Details Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in the film Kannappa along with Prabhas as Rudra and Mohanlal playing the role of Kirata. Kajal Aggarwal portrays Goddess Parvati while Madhoo as Pannaga, R. Sarathkumar as Nathanathudu, Preity Mukhundhan plays Nemali in Kannappa.

ALSO READ - Akshay Kumar Criticised For Allegedly Reading Lord Shiva Monologue From Teleprompter In Kannappa Movie: ‘35+ Years In The Industry Still Struggling?’ Kannappa demonstrates Thinnadu's spiritual development despite the fact that he is a violent and disobedient tribal hunter. As Thinnadu sets out on a self-embarking expedition, it looks that his life has altered and that the belief system is indifferent. Along with self-discovery, he also experiences devotion. After then, he turns into a devotee of Shiva, and the film makes an effort to vividly represent the mythological story through a variety of dramatic emotions and eye-catching visuals.