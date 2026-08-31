OTT Releases This Week: The first week of September brings Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Bigg Boss Season 20, The Gentlemen Season 2, Korean Kanakaraju, The Court and Unmadham to OTT platforms. Releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and SonyLIV, these titles cover drama, comedy, thrillers and reality TV.

OTT Releases This Week (August 31 to September 6) Movie / Series Name Release Date OTT Platform Gandhari September 3 Netflix Jagamae Sangeetham September 4 Prime Video The Court September 4 JioHotstar Unmadham September 4 SonyLIV Dhamaal 4 September 4 Netflix Bigg Boss 20 September 6 JioHotstar The Gentlemen Season 2 September 3 Netflix Korean Kanakaraju September 4 Netflix Turning Point: Generation 9/11 September 2, 2026 Netflix Here's everything you should look out for in the first week of September: Gandhari Release Date: September 3

OTT Platform: Netflix Taapsee Pannu stars as Bani, a mother who loses her eyesight after her daughter is kidnapped. Determined to find her, she takes matters into her own hands and faces a dangerous world of hidden truths. Watch it for Taapsee’s intense performance and gritty action.

Jagamae Sangeetham Release Date: September 4 OTT Platform: Prime Video This Telugu musical drama follows Balu, the heir to his grandfather’s Carnatic music legacy. As old rivalries and family secrets return, he must choose between tradition and his own artistic path. If family drama and music-driven stories appeal to you, this one is worth adding.

The Court Release Date: September 4 OTT Platform: JioHotstar This Tamil legal drama follows a young lawyer with a stammer who takes on a case that puts her against her celebrated father. The courtroom battle soon becomes personal, testing her confidence and family relationships. Watch it for a story about finding your voice.

Unmadham Release Date: September 4 OTT Platform: SonyLIV Kunchacko Boban plays Shelly, a police officer who discovers an old case involving the mysterious death of a young woman. His curiosity draws him deeper into the investigation, despite warnings to leave it alone. Watch it if you enjoy slow-burning mysteries with psychological and supernatural elements.

ALSO READ - Dhamaal 4 Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer Opens To Mixed Reactions Dhamaal 4 Release Date: September 4 OTT Platform: Netflix The fourth Dhamaal film brings back Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi for another chaotic treasure hunt. A clue to hidden wealth sets the group off on an increasingly wild adventure. If you want an easy weekend comedy, this could fit the bill.

Bigg Boss 20 Release Date: September 6 OTT Platform: JioHotstar Bigg Boss returns for its 20th season with Salman Khan as host. This time, the makers have teased a mystery at the heart of the game, along with new twists and challenges. Fans who enjoy unpredictable reality TV can tune in to see what the clues reveal.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 20 Trailer Out: Salman Khan Introduces ‘Extra Jeevan Daan’ Twist For New Season The Gentlemen Season 2 Release Date: September 3 OTT Platform: Netflix The Gentlemen returns with Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass expanding their criminal empire beyond Britain. Their growing operation brings new opportunities, dangerous rivals and fresh trouble. If you enjoyed Guy Ritchie’s mix of crime, sharp humour and stylish storytelling, the second season is an easy weekend pick.

Korean Kanakaraju Release Date: September 4 OTT Platform: Netflix Varun Tej plays Kanakaraju, a short-tempered young man from Penukonda whose life changes after he becomes possessed by a Korean spirit. His friend Kishtappa and Chaitra get pulled into the strange situation. Watch it for an unusual mix of horror, comedy, romance and action.

Turning Point: Generation 9/11 Release Date: September 2 OTT Platform: Netflix Twenty-five years after 9/11, this documentary looks at how the attacks continue to affect different generations. It features people who lost parents, journalists who covered the War on Terror, young Afghans and US Marines involved in the Afghanistan withdrawal. Watch it for its personal take on history.

Black Box Release Date: 4th September 2026 OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play A routine flight from New Orleans to Seattle turns into a nightmare when strange technical failures and supernatural events take over Flight 298. With the pilots unreachable, a group of passengers must overcome fear and work together to survive the terrifying mystery.

This week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone, from thrillers and courtroom dramas to comedy, music and reality shows. There are plenty of interesting stories to pick from. FAQ 1. When is Bigg Boss 20 releasing? Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 20 will have its grand premiere on September 6, 2026. 2. What movies are releasing this week? Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Korean Kanakaraju and Unmadham are releasing this week.